Cat Owner Desperately Seeking Blood Donor After Vet Mix-Up

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When Stephanie Chia’s cat got sick, she thought she was facing every pet owner’s worst nightmare – a fatal diagnosis that would mean saying goodbye to her furry friend.

But it turns out the vets got it wrong the first time around.

Now she’s racing against time to find a blood donor to save her cat’s life, and the bills are piling up fast.

Chia’s cat was first told he had something called Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) – basically a viral disease that used to be a death sentence for cats.

She went through all the treatments, pouring money into medical bills, watching her pet suffer

Then she got a second opinion.

Turns out? The cat doesn’t have FIP at all.

Looking for a Cat Hero

The good news is her cat might actually be okay.

The bad news? All that wrong treatment has left him so weak that he now needs a blood transfusion just to get back on his feet.

So now Chia is doing what any desperate pet parent would do – putting out an SOS on Facebook.

She needs to find another cat willing to donate some blood.

But it’s not just any cat that can help. The donor needs to be:

Not too young, not too old (1-7 years)

A decent size – at least 4kg, but healthy big, not fat big

Up to date on shots

Disease-free (no feline leukaemia (FeLV) and feline aids (FIV)

Chill enough to handle a vet visit without freaking out

They only need 10ml of blood – that’s like two teaspoons.

The whole thing would happen at a vet clinic in Kota Damansara.

The Money Problem

Chia has already spent over RM5,000 on this whole ordeal.

That’s a lot of money for most people, especially when you’re dealing with a misdiagnosis that led to unnecessary treatments.

“Our resources are limited, but all we want is to save this little life,” she wrote on her Facebook post.

You can practically feel the desperation and love in those words.

Look, anyone who’s ever loved a pet knows this feeling: your animal gets sick, you trust the vet, you spend whatever it takes.

Then, to find out the first diagnosis was wrong?

That’s got to hurt on so many levels.

Finding Hope in the Community

But here’s what’s beautiful about this story – Chia isn’t giving up.

Even after all the money spent, all the stress, all the heartbreak of thinking her cat was dying, she’s still fighting for him.

Cat blood donations aren’t something most people think about, but they work pretty much like human donations.

Healthy cats can spare a little blood to help save another cat’s life, and it doesn’t hurt them.

If you’ve got a cat that fits the bill, or you know someone who does, Chia is asking people to reach out to her directly or to just share her post.

Sometimes all it takes is the right person seeing the right message at the right time.

After everything this cat and his owner have been through, here’s hoping they find their hero soon.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.