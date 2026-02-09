[Watch] Lane-Splitting Bikers Crash As Toddler Opens Car Door In The Middle Of Jalan Tun Razak

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What started as a typical afternoon commute turned into a nightmare for two motorcyclists when a car door suddenly swung open on a busy highway, triggering a chain-reaction crash that left one rider with serious injuries.

The incident occurred around 6:15pm last Friday (6 February) along Jalan Tun Razak near the Kampung Pandan roundabout in Kuala Lumpur.

Police say a two-year-old child in the back seat of a moving black sedan accidentally opened the rear left door.

Dashcam footage shows the door opening directly into the path of motorcyclists riding in the middle lane.

The first rider collided with the door and fell to the ground, while the motorcyclist behind him ran over the fallen rider before also crashing.

The more seriously injured rider suffered a broken left arm requiring metal pins, along with head and back injuries requiring a CT scan.

His sister, who shared the video on Threads, urged all parents to activate child safety locks on car doors to prevent such accidents.

But Who’s Really Responsible?

The incident has got people arguing online about who’s really to blame.

Many pointed out that child safety locks exist for exactly this reason and take seconds to activate.

Others questioned why the motorcyclists were riding between lanes, saying it is prohibited under Malaysia’s Road Transport Act.

However, lane splitting, widely practiced during rush hour, is technically not illegal in Malaysia as the law does not specifically forbid it.

But here’s the thing: Even if the motorcyclists were riding improperly, a car door opening unexpectedly on a highway is dangerous for anyone at those speeds.

The motorcyclists’ positioning also raises questions—though some riders argue that maintaining proper lane position and following distance isn’t always practical when moving between faster-moving vehicles, especially on larger bikes.

Stop Pointing Fingers, Start Checking Locks

Perhaps the real lesson isn’t about choosing sides, but recognizing that road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Parents must use child locks every time, while motorcyclists need to follow traffic laws and maintain safe distances.

As the victim recovers, perhaps we can all ask ourselves: What small safety measure am I overlooking that could prevent the next accident?

What do you think?

Should the focus be on parents using child locks, or should motorcyclists avoid riding between vehicles? Or is it both?

