Johor’s Chinese Community Gets Biggest CNY Gift Ever—RM17 Million Says It All

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced a whopping RM17.06 million allocation for the state’s Chinese community, marking the third year in a row that he has celebrated CNY with them.

And get this—it’s the biggest allocation the community has ever received in Johor’s history.

Speaking in Chinese at a Chinese New Year reunion dinner in Yong Peng, Onn Hafiz made it clear this wasn’t just “handing out gifts,” as he put it.

He said the money comes from Johor’s booming economy, especially with the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone taking off.

We recorded RM91.1 billion in investments last year—the highest in the country. This is what happens when Johoreans stay united and keep development stable.

Where’s the Money Going?

The RM17.06 million breaks down into seven chunks :

RM1 million to Southern University College

to Southern University College RM3.27 million to 10 Chinese independent schools across Johor

to 10 Chinese independent schools across Johor RM1.3 million to upgrade offices and cover parent-teacher association costs at 219 Chinese primary schools

to upgrade offices and cover parent-teacher association costs at 219 Chinese primary schools RM1.5 million to promote Johor’s lion dance culture

to promote Johor’s lion dance culture RM2 million for temples and associations

for temples and associations RM3 million for new village development

for new village development RM4.36 million for CNY events and ang pows

At the same time, Onn Hafiz handed out 200 red packets, each worth RM100, to low-income families at the event.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the state Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, even agreed on the spot to fund an LED billboard for the Yong Peng District Council and help Yong Peng High School with a land conversion issue—all after MCA’s Yong Peng assemblyman Ling Tian Soon requested.

The dinner was packed with big names, including MCA president and Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, Johor Chinese community elders, and several state executive councillors.

So yeah, when the Menteri Besar shows up speaking Mandarin with a RM17 million check to a community that makes up nearly a third of Johor’s four million-plus population, you know it’s not just another CNY greeting.

Show of unity: Hundreds of community members gather as Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (centre, blue shirt) and other dignitaries present mock cheques worth RM17.06 million to Johor’s Chinese community during a Chinese New Year celebration dinner in Yong Peng. The record-breaking allocation covers education, cultural activities, and community development. (Facebook: 魏家祥)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.