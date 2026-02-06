While Malaysia Argues About Race, This OKU Malay Grab Driver Gave His Chinese Passengers Ang Pow

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Chen Zhi Yi and her mom take Grab all the time. It’s routine. You book, you wait, you ride, you pay, you leave. Nothing special.

Except recently it wasn’t routine.

When they booked their ride, the app flagged something: their driver was OKU — a person with disabilities. No big deal.

He showed up at the guard house outside their condo in less than five minutes. The ride was smooth. They chatted. Mom paid in cash like she always does.

Then, just as they were about to step out, the driver turned around.

Wait.

It Came From The Heart

He handed them a few red packet envelopes — ang pow.

The kind you give out during Chinese New Year.

Here’s the thing: the driver was Malay. An abang.

And he knew the festival was coming. So he gave them red packets anyway.

Chen posted about it on Facebook. Not because it was weird. But because it hit different.

This is the first time we’ve received a small gift from a Grab driver. At that moment, I really felt warm.

This Is The Malaysia We Actually Live In

In a country where race and religion dominate the national discourse, a Malay OKU driver doing honest work took the time to acknowledge someone else’s culture — not for clout, not for tips, just because.

He didn’t have to, but he did.

That’s the Malaysia most of us actually live in: where your neighbour brings over kuih during Raya, where the mamak uncle knows your order, where strangers hand you red packets to make you smile.

While politicians argue about who’s more Malaysian, regular people are just being decent to each other.

And honestly? That’s enough.

Happy Chinese New Year. From all of us — to all of us.

This CNY commercial gets it right: a group of friends — Malay, Chinese, Indian — embarks on a whimsical adventure to catch a legendary “robot fish” in a tin mine. No politics. No drama. Just Malaysians being Malaysians.

