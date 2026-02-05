Staff Allege Being Locked In Office, Made To Pay Thousands — Company Denies Claims

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A former employee of a leather goods company claims he and five colleagues were held at the office for eight hours and only let go after friends paid up — he says he was also fired without notice and never got his last salary.

According to a police report dated 3 February, the complainant was summoned to the company’s head office in Bandar Sri Damansara on 23 January.

He alleged he was shown a list of missing items worth over RM66,000 and told that he and five other staff were responsible.

He also claimed he wasn’t allowed to leave, eat, drink, or use the toilet — and was made to strip off his shirt before friends transferred money to get him out.

The complainant, who worked as a branch assistant at an outlet in Penang, also alleged that he was terminated without written notice and that he never received his final month’s salary of RM1,500.

“My hands were trembling due to anxiety,” the report stated.

Company Responds

In a Facebook post on 2 February, the company confirmed that it is conducting an internal review after a stock audit uncovered missing inventory valued at over RM60,000.

It said it has always treated staff fairly and paid them on time — but claimed the employees involved stopped showing up and never officially quit.

The company called the allegations circulating online “inaccurate, misleading, and based on incomplete information.”

It warned it may sue over any claims it considers false or defamatory.

