Sammi Cheng Is Heading To KL — And She’s Bringing The Party

Hong Kong’s biggest Chinese New Year movie is about to hit Malaysian shores, and the stars are coming with it.

Night King (夜王), the highly anticipated festive blockbuster starring comedy legend Dayo Wong and Cantopop star Sammi Cheng, drops on 16 February — just in time for the Lunar New Year rush.

But before that, director Jack Ng, Cheng, and Malaysian actresses Fish Liew and Miko Wong will touch down in KL for a fan meet at Pavilion on 11 February.

The film reunites the team behind A Guilty Conscience (毒舌大状), Hong Kong’s first local production to cross the HKD100 million mark (RM50.56 million).

This time, they’re swapping courtroom drama for neon-lit nightclub chaos.

What’s The Story?

Set in 2012, Night King follows the fate of a struggling nightclub in Hong Kong’s once-glittering Tsim Sha Tsui East district.

Wong plays “Brother Foon,” a veteran nightclub manager, while Cheng takes on the role of his ex-wife “V” — a fierce CEO who returns to take over the business.

When they discover a corporate conspiracy threatening to swallow the club whole, the former couple is forced to team up with a crew of glamorous hostesses for one last stand.

Ng said the idea came to him during the wrap party for A Guilty Conscience.

After something as serious as a courtroom film, I wanted to make something fun — something that gets people hyped. The rise and fall of Tsim Sha Tsui East in the ’80s and ’90s felt like the perfect backdrop.

Beyond the two leads, the film boasts a stacked ensemble — including Hong Kong singer Marf Lau, Hong Kong film and television actress Yeung Si-wing, and Poki, a member of Hong Kong idol group ERROR.

Expect plenty of glitz, rivalry, and old-school nightclub energy.

Fan Meet Details

Date: 11 February 2026 (Wednesday)

11 February 2026 (Wednesday) Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Venue: Centre Court, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Centre Court, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur Guests: Director Jack Ng, Sammi Cheng, Fish Liew, Miko Wong

If you’re planning to go, show up early — this one’s going to be packed.

