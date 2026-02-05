Muslim MP Backs Nga Kor Ming’s Use Of “Alhamdulillah,” Hopes Minister Embraces Islam One Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A heated exchange broke out in Malaysia’s parliament after an opposition lawmaker accused Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming of manipulating Islamic terms to confuse the public.

Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff, an MP from the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, took issue with Nga’s repeated use of phrases like “Alhamdulillah” (praise be to God), “sujud syukur” (prostration of gratitude), and “bersyukur” (thankfulness) during his parliamentary speech.

“Do you believe in Allah? We don’t want these words to be toyed with,” Siti Zailah said, interrupting Nga’s winding-up speech.

This is confusing the Muslims. If you were Muslim, I wouldn’t mind.

The PAS lawmaker argued that such terms carry religious weight and should not be used casually by non-Muslims, warning that it could touch on sensitive issues involving religion and race.

Nga Defends Himself, Calls for Calm

Nga, who is DAP deputy chairman, pushed back against the criticism.

He urged Siti Zailah to stay calm and not get “too emotional.”

Alhamdulillah is an Arabic word, just like ‘insya-Allah’ means ‘God willing.’ I’m simply expressing gratitude.

The minister, who hails from Kelantan like Siti Zailah, stressed that Malaysians should respect Islam as the country’s official religion — and that his use of these terms was never meant to mock or belittle the faith.

Let’s not blow this up. It will only cause cracks in our unity.

Government Backbencher Backs Nga

Azli Yusof, a government backbencher from Shah Alam, came to Nga’s defence.

“As a Muslim, I’m delighted when the minister uses these terms,” Azli told the Dewan Rakyat.

He noted that in Arab countries, non-Muslims commonly use such phrases without controversy.

Azli went a step further, saying he hoped Nga would one day embrace Islam — a remark that underscored his view that the minister’s use of Islamic expressions reflected respect rather than ridicule.

The DAP deputy chairman, who hails from Kota Bharu, Kelantan, speaks six languages and is known for always speaking in Bahasa Melayu.

Despite attending a Chinese school, the DAP Deputy Chairman emphasises that he speaks the language proficiently, demonstrating his commitment to the national language.

