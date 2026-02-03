Taiwan Government Scholarships Still Open For Malaysians, But Time Is Running Out

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Time is ticking for Malaysian students hoping to snag a Taiwan government scholarship for 2026, with the earliest application deadline just over a month away

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia announced three scholarship programmes in December last year to encourage young Malaysians to study in Taiwan.

According to the office, Taiwan offers a solid higher education system with diverse courses and innovative teaching methods that focus on practical, job-ready skills.

The island also offers plenty of English-language programmes, a welcoming campus environment, and a well-established healthcare system, making it a safe and comfortable place for international students.

Plus, Taiwan is a top destination for those wanting to learn Mandarin Chinese, with plenty of resources and programmes available.

What’s On Offer?

Here are the three scholarships Malaysian students can apply for:

1. Ministry of Education Taiwan Scholarship

This one’s for students planning to pursue a degree programme starting in the autumn semester of 2026.

The scholarship covers tuition and miscellaneous fees up to NT$40,000 (about RM5,000) per semester, plus a monthly living allowance ranging from NT$15,000 to NT$20,000 (roughly RM1,870 to RM2,500).

It lasts four years for bachelor’s degrees, two years for master’s degrees, and four years for doctoral programmes. The deadline to apply is 30 April.

2. Ministry of Education Mandarin Enrichment Scholarship

This scholarship is aimed at students who want to study Mandarin Chinese in Taiwan.

Recipients get NT$28,000 (around RM3,500) per month, and the scholarship duration varies – you can apply for a two-month summer programme, or go for three or six months.

Applications close on 31 March. You’ll need to apply online, then print out your application form and other documents and mail them via registered post to the Education Division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia.

3. International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) Scholarship

This one’s for students planning to pursue master’s or doctoral degrees taught entirely in English.

It’s pretty comprehensive, covering full tuition (including registration fees, books, accommodation, and return airfare), plus a monthly living allowance of NT$18,000 to NT$20,000 (about RM2,250 to RM2,500).

The application deadline is 15 March.

How to apply

Interested students can visit the Education Division’s website at https://www.edutwmy.com/scholarships-information for more details.

You can also reach out via email at teco.education@gmail.com or call +603-21817572 if you have questions.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Radio Taiwan International.

