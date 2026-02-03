Kuala Lumpur’s Historic Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad Reopens After Year-Long Makeover

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

One of Kuala Lumpur’s most recognisable landmarks is welcoming visitors again after a major facelift.

The Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad reopened to the public on Sunday (1 February), with Block 1 of the iconic building now accessible after roughly a year of conservation and restoration work.

The reopening marks the completion of the first phase of Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s Dana Warisan initiative – a national programme focused on breathing new life into Malaysia’s historic buildings.

Built in the late 19th century and originally serving as the offices for the British colonial administration, the Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad is more than just a pretty facade.

Designed by A.C. Norman, the building is a notable example of Moorish Revival architecture, featuring stunning domes and intricate detailing that reflect the period’s aesthetic.

The building holds a special place in Malaysian history – it was where the country’s independence was declared back in 1957.

It once housed the Federal Court of Malaysia and various other judicial bodies, highlighting its ongoing significance in Malaysia’s legal history.

What’s Inside Now?

The restoration isn’t just about preserving the past, though – according to officials, the project aims to make the building more liveable, boost tourism and commerce, and create opportunities for community enterprises.

The timing also aligns well with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

The restoration work focused on protecting the building’s status as a national heritage site while making it safer, more accessible, and generally more enjoyable for visitors.

The Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad Complex isn’t just one building – it’s actually a cluster of historic structures, including the Sultan Abdul Samad Building itself, the Old Post Office (Pejabat Pos Lama), the former Kuala Lumpur High Court, City Theatre (Panggung Bandaraya), the former FMS Survey Office, and the National Textile Museum.

A Peek Inside The Restored Complex

So what can visitors expect inside?

Exhibition spaces and galleries where you can immerse yourself in the building’s history and significance.

Retail and craft-making spaces featuring artisan workshops and unique items, plus a visitor centre to guide you through the complex.

Event halls and venues are available to rent for functions, and there are food and beverage outlets for when you need a break.

To celebrate the reopening, the Kuala Lumpur City Gallery is offering free admission throughout February – so if you’ve been meaning to visit, now’s a good time.

The Dana Warisan initiative isn’t stopping here.

The programme has its sights set on restoring several other historic buildings around Kuala Lumpur, including Seri Negara and Carcosa at Bukit Carcosa.

