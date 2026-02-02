[Watch] Suspended Cop ‘Inspector Sheila’ Arrested After Demanding ICs From People At Thaipusam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A suspended police officer known as “Inspector Sheila” was arrested after getting into an argument with traders during Thaipusam celebrations at Batu Caves, Malaysia’s top cop confirmed.

Sheila Sharon Steven Kumar was detained around 4 am on Saturday (31 January) following a disturbance that could have escalated into a larger commotion, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail told reporters.

“We believe it could have caused a commotion, so we took action,” Mohd Khalid said during a community policing event at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy temple in Batu Caves.

The 47-year-old was remanded for one day before being released on bail the same day.

She’s now being investigated under two laws – one for obstructing public servants doing their job, and another for behaviour that could breach public order.

Mohd Khalid said police are now waiting for instructions from the Deputy Public Prosecutor on how to proceed with the case.

Meanwhile, the Thaipusam celebrations at Batu Caves went ahead without major incident, with about 1,400 security personnel deployed to manage the estimated 1.4 to 1.5 million visitors attending this year’s festival.

Handcuffed and Defiant

The incident occurred in the early hours as many people gathered at Batu Caves for the Hindu festival.

Videos of Inspector Sheila being handcuffed by two female officers quickly went viral on social media.

In the footage, she can be heard delivering what some described as a “fiery speech” while in custody.

“Inspector Sheila will become even more famous among Malaysians. Thank you for arresting me on this holy day, Thaipusam,” she said in the video.

She went on to claim that police were “clearly jealous” of her fame among the media and the public.

Social media users alleged that she had been acting provocatively at the temple, reportedly asking members of the public to show their identity cards.

Not Her First Run-in With The Law

This isn’t Inspector Sheila’s first brush with controversy, who has been suspended from police duty since June 2023

She’s previously made headlines for allegedly interfering with police officers on duty and causing scenes at various locations, including restaurants.

Her legal troubles have piled up over time – from obstructing police work and causing public disturbances to cases of alleged intimidation.

Some charges are still pending in court, while others have been dropped or are under review.

Earlier this year, she openly expressed her desire to marry her boyfriend and mentioned that she has converted to Islam for this purpose.

