No Road Tax, No Insurance: Rented GT-R Towed During KL Enforcement Operation

A man was caught driving a rented Nissan GT-R without valid road tax or insurance during a special operation targeting luxury vehicles in Kuala Lumpur.

The Road Transport Department of Malaysia (JPJ) conducted “Ops Khas Luxury” on the afternoon of the incident, setting up enforcement activities along the MRR2 highway between the Gombak toll plaza and Batu Caves exit.

Officers spotted the eye-catching white GT-R, driven by the man with a female passenger, which appeared to be out for a leisurely drive.

However, upon inspection, enforcement officers discovered the vehicle had violated multiple regulations.

According to JPJ’s Facebook post, the violations were not merely negligent but constituted serious offences.

The vehicle’s road tax had expired on 14 November, yet the driver continued to use it on public roads.

A screenshot of the Facebook post by JPJ on the incident. (Pix: Facebook)

Safety Trumps Style As Enforcement Operations Continue

More alarmingly, the car had no insurance coverage whatsoever, meaning it lacked even basic protection.

The violations breach the Road Transport Act 1987; enforcement officers immediately impounded the vehicle and towed it back to the JPJ office in Kuala Lumpur for further processing.

JPJ emphasised that it will continue to intensify such enforcement operations.

The department reminded motorists that whether driving a rented or personal vehicle, they must ensure road tax and insurance are valid before taking to the roads.

An accident could result in consequences far more serious than just a fine, potentially affecting lives and safety.

JPJ also noted that even an impressive-looking sports car without basic road tax and insurance becomes a “potential moving bomb,” regardless of its flashy exterior.

Safety, not style, remains the most valuable feature of any vehicle.

