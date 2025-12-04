Malaysians Warned: Hat Yai Hotels Still Closed After Severe Flooding

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tourists planning trips to Hat Yai, Thailand, are urged to exercise caution as the popular destination continues to recover from severe flooding that stranded some Malaysians for several days.

The floods have significantly impacted the local tourism industry, with many hotels and infrastructure still undergoing repairs, according to a Facebook post.

According to Facebook user Bob Yp, some tourists are still dealing with insurance claims, which is slowing overall recovery progress.

It is noted that areas near Hat Yai University, Municipal Park, and major shopping centres and supermarkets such as Makro remain relatively unaffected.

However, hotels have been severely damaged.

Among the hotels mentioned are Hop Inn Hotel, which is expected to reopen only on 15 December, while other flood-affected hotels, like Diamond Hotel, have yet to confirm their reopening dates.

The Kimyong area – a well-known market in Hat Yai, famous for selling electrical appliances, perfumes, and cosmetics, may take even longer to recover.

Visitors Told To Verify Hotel Status Before Departure

Some tourists have reported unpleasant odours in affected areas, with speculation ranging from human to animal sources.

Visitors planning to travel to these areas are advised to take extra precautions.

It is also hoped that the local deputy mayor can help businesses resume operations quickly.

Those planning to visit Hat Yai are advised to confirm hotel bookings and travel arrangements in advance to avoid last-minute inconveniences.

Travellers are also advised to monitor official announcements and social media updates to stay informed about the latest recovery progress and ensure safe travel.

Embassy, NGOs And Volunteer Firefighters Evacuate Over 6,000 Malaysians

6,222 Malaysians rescued from Hat Yai floods; firefighters and NGOs join evacuation efforts

A total of 6,222 Malaysians trapped by severe flooding in Hat Yai have been safely evacuated.

This operation involved various organisations, including the embassy and NGOs.

Alongside evacuations, more than 1,000 Malaysian vehicles were reported stranded during the floods, with recovery efforts underway.

The government and volunteer groups are continuing to assist those affected by the floods, ensuring that any remaining individuals are accounted for and safe.

United Sikhs Malaysia has mobilised volunteers to assist stranded Malaysians in Hat Yai following the severe flooding, providing essential support and relief.

A team of 45 volunteer firefighters from 13 teams across Malaysia also travelled to Hat Yai to assist in flood rescue operations.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.