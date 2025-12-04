Fatal Fall At Pickleball Court Raises Questions Over Warning Signs, Safety Barriers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 32-year-old man died after falling from the third floor of a building in Kuala Lumpur while attempting to retrieve a pickleball, raising questions over whether adequate safety measures were in place.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Lazim Ismail said the victim had been playing pickleball with several friends on the third floor of the building before the incident occurred.

“The victim climbed over the railing beside the court to retrieve a ball before falling,” he said in a statement.

Police received a report about the incident at 9.43 pm on Tuesday (2 December).

The case has been classified as a sudden death.

Social media users said the court operator claimed in a post that railings and netting had been installed to mark the boundary and prevent balls from flying out of the building, but they were not designed to support body weight or to be crossed.

The operator also reportedly provided CCTV footage to police to aid their investigation and minimise speculation.

Safety Concerns Raised Online

However, social media users questioned whether adequate warning signs were in place and whether the court operator could be liable for negligence if insufficient deterrents or notices were provided to alert people of the hazard.

“They are now pushing the blame to the deceased. My exact thought as well. No warning sign around and it is walkable right next to it. Safety is definitely absent,” one Threads user wrote.

Another commented: “The court operator could be liable for negligence if they did not put up sufficient deterrent or notices to notify people of the area.”

Others questioned why higher fencing or barriers capable of supporting human weight had not been installed. “What the hell? What’s stopping them to build higher fence or install ones that support human body? Is the safety even in the room?” one user asked.

One commenter also asked: “There is a hole blocked by railings, but I don’t know why they don’t just seal the hole to avoid this thing.”

A screenshot from CCTV footage circulating on social media, purportedly showing the pickleball court in Kuala Lumpur where the 32-year-old man fell to his death on Tuesday night while attempting to retrieve a ball. (Pix: WhatsApp)

