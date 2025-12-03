Malaysian Firefighters Honour Fallen Hong Kong Comrade Ho Wai-ho

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has expressed its condolences to the Hong Kong Fire Services Department following the death of firefighter Ho Wai-ho, who died in the line of duty on 26 November.

In a Facebook post, JBPM paid tribute to Ho, describing him as a hero who fell while carrying out his duty to extinguish a fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po.

The courage and spirit of sacrifice of the late firefighter in saving lives and protecting the community is a noble example and proof that the duty of a firefighter requires resilience, sacrifice and high commitment, the department said.

His loss is a reminder of the great risks faced every day by rescue personnel for the safety of the public.

JBPM added that Ho’s courage and dedication will continue to inspire firefighters everywhere.

The tribute post, which featured a memorial image of Ho with the words “Remember Fallen Brothers” and “Rest easy Firefighter Big Ho”, has garnered significant attention on social media, with over 58,000 reactions, 3,100 comments and 2,300 share at the time of writing.

Fraudulent Fundraising Message Circulating

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Fire Services Department (FSD) warned the public to stay alert to fraudulent fundraising messages circulating online in the name of Ho’s family members.

The FSD said it had received reports of a video of unknown origin on the Internet carrying a fraudulent fundraising message.

The scam message included a bank account under a name highly similar to that of a family member.

The department said it has immediately referred the case to the police for follow-up.

For members of the public who wish to express their support for Ho’s family by making donations, the FSD provided official donation arrangements.

Donations can be made by depositing into the bank account of Ho Shing, Ho’s father (Account Name: HO SHING, Account Number: 039-744-1-039365-9 at Chiyu Banking Corporation Ltd).

Alternatively, donors can issue a cheque payable to “何勝” or “HO SHING” and send it to the FSD via mail or in person at the Welfare and Building Management section, Fire Services Department, 11/F South Wing, Fire Services Headquarters Building, 1 Hong Chong Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon (Attn: Mr Wong Hon-kiu).

Hong Kong Disburses Aid To Fire Victims, Death Toll Rises To 151

The Hong Kong Government announced updates on the Tai Po fire follow-up work as of 1 December, with the Support Fund reaching HKD1.6 billion (RM848 million) including HKD300 million (RM159 million) government start-up capital and HKD1.3 billion (RM689 million) in donations.

The fund has begun disbursing $200,000 (RM106,000) solidarity payments and HKD50,000 (RM26,500) funeral costs to families of 18 deceased victims in the first batch, while 20 affected households received HKD50,000 (RM26,500) living allowances, and over 1,860 households have been given HKD10,000 (RM5,300) emergency subsidies.

More than 2,400 residents have been accommodated in youth hostels, hotels, transitional housing units or shelters, with Chief Executive John Lee visiting victims at transitional housing projects to understand their needs.

Police have updated the death toll to 151 after finding eight more sets of human remains, while 13 people from construction and engineering consultancy companies have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Inspections of over 1,700 units across eight buildings at Wang Fuk Court by the Independent Checking Unit found no imminent structural danger, with samples collected from protective nets for testing.

Meanwhile, the Buildings Department has inspected 359 buildings undergoing external wall maintenance and the Labour Department has inspected 61 construction sites, issuing 53 warnings, 13 improvement notices and two prosecutions related to fire safety compliance.

No Malaysians have been reported among the casualties or missing persons.

