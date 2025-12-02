From Civic To Mercedes To Type R: Young Worker’s RM1.8k Car Dream

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A conversation between a young worker and a car dealer has gone viral on social media, sparking debate about financial literacy and realistic expectations for car ownership.

The exchange, shared on the Facebook used-car page “Boss Ah Sheng”, began when a person claiming to have just started working and earning RM1,800 asked for advice on whether to buy a Honda Civic FE or FC model.

The dealer initially responded thoughtfully, asking whether the salary was in ringgit or Singapore dollars, and whether the person’s parents could act as guarantors for a car loan.

However, the young worker replied: “Ringgit. Don’t want to rely on parents. I can save and cut costs, it’s okay.”

Boss Ah Sheng then gave a frank assessment: “White card (no credit history) + low income, the loan won’t be approved, bro.”

The dealer later shared the conversation online, asking the public how he should respond – within hours, the post attracted significant engagement, with hundreds of likes and comments.

“He Got Carried Away”

The story didn’t end there.

Boss Ah Sheng later updated the comments section, writing “he got carried away,” and shared a screenshot showing the young worker had sent him a photo of an older white Mercedes C-Class W204, saying “This one I think is okay for me, it’s only a few tens of thousands now.”

The worker also claimed to be a “Civic fan” and added, “If not, an old Maserati is also okay. When I have the ability later, I’ll definitely get a Civic. I’ll work harder. When my manager raises my salary to RM3,000, I’ll look at the Type R.”

Some members of the public offered encouragement, while others shared detailed cost breakdowns.

“Young people having dreams is a good thing, but need to work harder, keep going,” one commenter wrote.

Another shared: “I remember when I bought a Civic, I calculated for 48 hours before deciding. Loan RM100k+ interest (9 years), instalment RM14,000/year, insurance RM2,000/year, maintenance RM1,000/year. Total RM17,000/year. Haven’t even counted tyres + auto oil + brake pads + other maintenance.”

Reality vs Aspiration

The comment section quickly became a “reality vs dreams” discussion, with many people weighing in on the financial realities of car ownership on a low salary.

In the original conversation, Boss Ah Sheng had asked whether the salary was in ringgit or Singapore dollars, and if the worker’s parents could be guarantors.

The young worker replied: “Ringgit. Don’t want to rely on parents. I can save money on food and expenses monthly, it’s okay.”

The viral exchange has highlighted concerns about financial literacy among young workers, particularly regarding the true costs of car ownership beyond just monthly loan instalments.

Several commenters pointed out that on a salary of RM1,800, even basic living expenses would be challenging, let alone car loan payments, insurance, road tax, fuel, and maintenance costs.

Honda has become a cultural icon in Malaysia, often viewed as a prestigious brand that signifies status and reliability, which may explain why young workers with modest incomes aspire to own one despite the financial challenges.

