TNG eWallet Users Rally Online Over Alleged Account Suspensions, Frozen Funds

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Facebook user is rallying others who claim to have had their Touch ‘n Go (TNG) eWallet accounts suspended, with alleged victims reporting thousands of ringgit locked in their accounts.

In a recent post, user Kauthar Rozmal shared his own experience and called on others facing similar issues to come forward.

He reported that his Touch ‘n Go eWallet account was suspended without any notification, call, or message, which raised concerns among users.

“Don’t keep a lot of money in TNG eWallet. They suspend accounts without warning, without reason,” he wrote in the post, which has garnered significant attention online.

Kauthar, who said he lodged a police report to protect himself against accusations of account falsification, shared screenshots of other alleged victims.

One claimed to have as much as RM20,000 frozen in their account.

Pattern of Complaints Emerges

According to the screenshots shared, multiple users reported similar experiences – accounts suddenly suspended without prior notification, followed by requests for verification documents and weeks of waiting without resolution.

One alleged victim wrote: “On Dec 1, 2025, there’s still no call from them, so I called TNG customer service myself. They asked for my personal information for verification – name, phone number, email, IC number. They told me my case is already with the fraud careline for investigation.”

The user claimed they pleaded to have temporary access to unfreeze the account as the money was needed for daily expenses, but was told access could not be granted while the investigation was ongoing.

“They can only guarantee feedback on the investigation within 24-48 hours,” the user wrote.

Conflicting Explanations Alleged

Another user shared that when they called, customer service requested their registered information and said the case would be forwarded to the fraud careline, with a promise of a callback within 24 hours.

“As of Dec 1, there’s still no call,” they claimed.

Some users reported being given conflicting reasons for their suspensions – initially told it was due to fraud concerns, then later informed it was because of duplicate accounts.

When asked about suspicious transactions, some claimed they were told none were found, leaving them confused about the reason for suspension.

TNG Digital Cites Security Concerns

In a separate statement posted on its official Facebook page, TNG Digital addressed what it described as an attempt by an individual to open a second eWallet account using allegedly tampered or edited identification documents.

The company said such actions constitute an offense under Malaysian law and violate the platform’s terms and conditions aimed at protecting all users and ensuring system security.

“We recently detected an attempt from the same individual to open a second TNG eWallet account using a tampered or edited identification document. This goes against Malaysian law and our platform Terms and Conditions,” the statement read.

TNG Digital said the matter has been referred to the police for further investigation and action.

“In line with Malaysian regulations and privacy laws, we are not permitted to share personal information or discuss details of any accounts openly,” the company added.

The company explained that cases involving possible misuse of identification documents or attempts to open multiple accounts require thorough review processes involving multiple stages of internal and external assessment.

It was not clear whether TNG Digital’s statement was related to the cases being highlighted by Kauthar and other users.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.