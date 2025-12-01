Perak Murder: Elderly Man Killed With Hoe, Body Lay Undiscovered For Days

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 78-year-old man was found dead in his home in Kampung Koh, Manjung, on Sunday (30 November), with police suspecting he was killed with a hoe.

Manjung district police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said family members discovered the victim’s body at around noon.

“The victim was found lying face-up, covered in blood, with injuries to his head and face,” he said in a statement.

Police also found a hoe at the scene with suspected bloodstains, believed to be the weapon used by the suspect.

The body was sent to the forensic department at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, where a post-mortem confirmed the cause of death as multiple blunt and sharp force injuries to the head.

Post-Mortem Reveals Blunt Force Trauma, Knife Wounds

The victim reportedly lived alone and was last seen alive on 23 November.

His nephew told the media that family members usually visited the elderly man weekly, but had not been in contact recently due to flooding in the Manjung district.

My aunt (the victim’s sister) went to visit him yesterday and found him dead in the living room. His body had already turned black, suggesting he had been dead for several days.

He said the family initially thought the victim had died from a fall, as there was a hoe lying beside the body.

However, police discovered suspicious injuries and began investigating the case as a potential homicide.

The post-mortem report revealed that the victim’s head had been struck by a blunt object, causing it to cave in.

There were also knife wounds on his face, hands and feet, the nephew said.

The victim’s home was in complete disarray after the incident. (Source: Sin Chew)

Neighbours Describe Victim As Self-Sufficient, Express Fear After Killing

Neighbours described the victim as a self-sufficient man who occasionally worked odd jobs at nearby oil palm plantations and was often seen cycling around the area.

One neighbour said that residents were shocked by the incident.

We were so scared last night that we slept with the lights on. It’s terrifying to have a murder case happen in our village.

The village head of Kampung Koh reportedly urged residents to be vigilant about home security and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, ASP Mohd Azalan Ab Karim, at 019-392 7837, the Manjung district police headquarters operations room at 05-688 6222, or the WhatsApp hotline at 017-682 8005.

The discovery was made by family members several days after the incident.(Pix: Sin Chew)

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

