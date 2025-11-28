[Watch] Did A Fake Passport Really Pass KLIA2 Security? Malaysia Investigates Viral Claim

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A TikTok user posting under the handle @usa_warm98 uploaded a video titled “My fake passport will pass her test???” showing what appeared to be a passport inspection at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2).

The TikTok account belongs to a travel content creator who describes himself as “Travelling around the world” on his profile.

With 809 followers and 33,100 likes across its content, the account is also linked to a YouTube channel under the handle “travel_rodja.”

Pinned to his profile, the controversial video has garnered over 667,600 views, 10,900 likes, and 621 comments.

KL International Airport (KLIA) responded directly in the comments section.

Please be informed that all international departing passengers are processed by Immigration before entering the boarding area, where any passport, real or fake, would be detected. The claim has been escalated to the authorities for verification.

Immigration Department Launches Probe

Malaysia’s Immigration Department (JIM) Director-General, Datuk Zakaria Shaaban, confirmed that they are investigating the matter from multiple angles.

So far, JIM has not received any official report regarding this issue. We are tracking down the TikTok account owner who uploaded the claim.

Zakaria added that airline staff visible in the video may also be called in to assist with the investigation.

The Immigration Department said it views the spread of such claims seriously, particularly when they involve national border security.

Zakaria urged anyone with additional information to come forward to assist the investigation.

Individuals or parties with supplementary details can contact the Immigration Department to assist in the probe.

Mixed Reactions: Concern and Calls for Justice

Meanwhile, the public is expressing serious concerns over national security and calling for swift action.

Many urged authorities to prosecute the individuals involved, describing the video as potentially damaging to Malaysia’s international reputation.

Some commenters suggested the matter be escalated to international authorities such as Interpol, while others noted that the creator may currently be in Cambodia and may be using the alleged fake passport.

The general sentiment is that such content—whether genuine or fabricated—should not go unpunished, with several describing it as a self-incriminating confession that warrants legal consequences.

Others questioned why Malaysians face strict documentation requirements while incidents like these appear to go unchecked.

Aku teka la kan, yang pasport palsu 'lepas' tu; masa kat immigresen dia pakai pasport betul.



Masa nak boarding, masuk kapal kan dia minta ID dan tiket lagi kan? Masa tu dia pakai pasport palsu.



Demi content. Dah kena tangkap, guna alasan social experiment. Ann? — jon (@bumilangit) November 27, 2025

