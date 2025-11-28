[Watch] Civil Servant Caught Secretly Filming Woman At Temerloh Market

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 41-year-old government clerk was arrested after a woman caught him secretly recording her at a weekly market in Temerloh.

Police later found multiple videos of the victim and explicit content on his phone.

The 33-year-old woman sensed something wasn’t right and realised the man was filming her.

She immediately raised the alarm, and other shoppers quickly stepped in to hold the suspect down until police arrived.

In videos of the arrest that later went viral on social media, the man can be seen begging the victim for forgiveness – the woman stood firm and refused to let him off.

Multiple Secretly Recorded Videos Of The Victim

Temerloh District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Nasyim Bahron said Officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report and took the suspect into custody, seizing his mobile phone on the spot.

When police checked the device, they found several secretly recorded videos of the victim in the phone’s gallery, along with numerous explicit videos and images.

The suspect was detained for 24 hours before being released, and investigations are still ongoing, including a full analysis of the phone’s contents.

Police will now send the investigation papers to prosecutors for a decision on the next steps.

The case is being investigated under Section 509A of the Penal Code, which covers acts that insult a person’s modesty.

Public Outrage And Calls For Justice

The case has since drawn widespread attention online, with many praising the victim for her quick thinking and resolve.

Many people expressed disgust and called for the man to be punished severely.

Some commenters wondered if the suspect might have mental health issues, while others pointed out that similar incidents had happened at the exact location before.

One person also suggested that the police check if the man was part of online groups that share explicit content.

