[Watch] Businessman Albert Tei Allegedly Arrested By Balaclava-Clad MACC Officers In Dramatic Raid

Businessman Albert Tei was allegedly arrested by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers today (28 November) after they raided his home in Puchong, Selangor, according to his legal team.

Video footage showed MACC operatives in full tactical gear—including bulletproof vests and balaclavas—handcuffing Tei before escorting him into an unmarked black sedan.

His lawyer, Zaid Malek, who filmed the arrest, could be heard repeatedly asking the officers where they were taking his client and requesting to speak with the officer in charge, but received no response.

In the video, Tei was seen raising his hands to the camera while chanting “lawan tetap lawan” (we fight on)—a phrase famously associated with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim since the Reformasi movement—before being placed inside the vehicle.

Tei’s wife alleged that MACC officers were heavy-handed during the raid, reportedly pointing a gun at them.

‘Not A Single Officer Showed Me Their Authority Card’

Speaking to the media later, Zaid said the officers left at around 12.50 pm with Tei still in custody without revealing his destination, comparing the authorities’ conduct to an act of kidnapping.

“Not a single MACC or police officer showed me their authority card. I asked them repeatedly where (Tei) was being taken to, and not a single officer informed me,” Zaid said, describing the behaviour as making it “seem like the law doesn’t exist in Malaysia”.

Another lawyer representing Tei, Mahajoth Singh, described the raid as an illegal entry, noting they had already scheduled an appointment for Tei to give his statement on Monday.

“Is this how an informer of corruption is treated? Why break into his house when he is the one who provided the information?” Mahajoth questioned.

He said the sudden enforcement actions “make a mockery of the prime minister’s public claim that this administration upholds integrity and due process”, adding that Malaysia now appears to be the only country where corruption whistleblowers are raided and threatened with prosecution.

Businessman Claims He Paid RM629,000 To Ex-PM Aide

Tei, full name Tei Jiann Cheing, has been making public accusations against politicians whom he claims he paid to secure mineral exploration licences that he never received, alleging he communicated with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad about corruption and bribery involving politicians in the Sabah mining sector.

His most recent allegation was directed at Melaka PKR chief Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, whom Tei claimed received RM629,000 from him, and Shamsul allegedly assured him he could recover money channelled to politicians in Sabah.

Tei also provided WhatsApp screenshots from December 2023 in which Shamsul allegedly requested money while travelling abroad, and claimed that Anwar had permitted him to record conversations about kickbacks with Sabah politicians.

The businessman serves as the Group Executive Chairman at Nova Asia Resources Sdn Bhd, which operates in the mining and quarry sector.

Meanwhile, Shamsul has since resigned from his position as Anwar’s political secretary in anticipation of the accusations.

He vowed to defend himself and lodged a police report against Tei, claiming that the prime minister was linked to video recordings of Sabah politicians in the mining licence scandal.

Anwar has stated that the MACC is free to investigate Shamsul without external interference, stressing that the Madani government remains committed to the principles of transparency and integrity and will allow investigative processes to proceed in accordance with the rule of law.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Malaysiakini.

