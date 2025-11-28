TNB’s 3Q 2025 Results: Customers Choose The Smarter Way To Use Energy Through TNB’s Time Of Use (ToU) Scheme

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) today reaffirmed its commitment to national wellbeing by emphasising customer empowerment, community support and long-term energy resilience at the forefront of its priorities.

This strong focus on customer-centric infrastructure serves as a key pillar of TNB’s transformation, reflecting its broader commitment to service excellence and operational reliability.

More Households Turn to ToU as TNB Enhances Customer-Focused Energy Solutions

In enhancing customer experience and strengthening customer empowerment, TNB in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), introduced the ToU domestic optional product feature at the forefront of its efforts to help households better manage and optimise their monthly electricity bills.

Since its introduction for domestic customers on 1 July, ToU has emerged as a key option for Malaysians seeking greater control over their consumption, with a significant surge in signups and a steady rise in enquiries recorded across various TNB’s customer service channels.

To date, more than 70,000 customers have migrated to ToU, reflecting growing public understanding of how ToU can be used as a practical tool to manage energy usage effectively.

In tandem with this heightened traction for ToU, TNB is accelerating the expansion of its nationwide smart meter rollout to equip more homes with precise consumption insights.

To date, a total of 5,081,063 smart meters have been installed, indicating a progressive adoption of the device.

AFA Rebates Continue to Deliver Significant Household Savings

Complementing this, ongoing rebates from the Automatic Fuel Adjustment (AFA) mechanism continues to support household savings.

Since its introduction, customers have collectively enjoyed more than RM250 million of savings in their electricity bill. AFA mechanism enables immediate cost recovery and enhances TNB cash flow.

TNB’s Energy Solutions Platform Gains Traction Across Digital and EV Segments Digital accessibility remains a cornerstone of TNB’s strategy, with the myTNB app now adopted by 7.1 million customers or 70% of its customer base.

In parallel with the Government’s EV roadmap, nationwide expansion of charging facilities is progressing, with 5,109 charge points installed as of September 2025.

Year to date, the EV charging network has supplied more than 10 GWh of electricity, generating approximately RM5.1 million in revenue, demonstrating the steady adoption of TNB’s charging solutions and the growing demand for robust electric vehicle infrastructure.

“TNB’s priority has always been to ensure our customers feel supported, informed and empowered. We will continue to strengthen every touchpoint — digital, operational and service — with the singular aim of delivering real value and meaningful savings to the rakyat,” said TNB President/CEO Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan.

Our commitment is clear and resolute: we will continue to take every necessary step, with discipline and responsibility, to meet evolving customer needs and enhance the overall energy experience for Malaysians. TNB President/CEO Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan.

Supporting Customers With Strong Operational Discipline

For the 9-month period of 2025, TNB recorded a cumulative earnings of RM3.2 billion, meeting market expectations for stable performance across the first three quarters.

This resilience was underpinned by robust electricity demand, stronger sales across key customer segments, and lower net finance cost.

As of September 2025, demand growth continued its steady pace, with total electricity sales reaching 99,930 GWh, driven primarily by consistent growth in the commercial sector.

TNB’s earnings were further supported by a foreign exchange translation gain of RM350 million, driven by the Ringgit’s appreciation from RM4.471/USD in December 2024 to RM4.215/USD in September 2025.

This currency movement contributed positively to the TNB’s financial position, reinforcing overall earnings stability for the period.

Additionally, TNB continues to strengthen grid reliability and customer experience through targeted investments across maintenance, operational response and digital infrastructure.

In Q3 alone, the company invested RM3.1 billion in reliability-focused initiatives, forming part of its cumulative RM8.3 billion year-to-date capital expenditure.

These measures have translated into measurable improvements, with the annualised System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) improved to 46.65 minutes, from 47.62 minutes previously.

Giving Back to the Community

Between January and September 2025, TNB continued to play an active role in supporting rakyat wellbeing through wide-ranging CSR commitments, delivering:

Education Support (RM96 million): Assistance for students through UNITEN and Yayasan Tenaga Nasional (YTN), reinforcing Malaysia’s future talent pipeline.

Zakat Contribution (RM9.15 million): Distributed to more than 32,000 asnaf beneficiaries for Fisabilillah purposes.

Community Outreach (RM3.81 million): Community assistance reaching nearly 100,000 individuals, including through Better Brighter Shelter and Projek Mesra Rakyat initiatives.

Healthcare Initiatives (RM515,800): Medical assistance for 2,825 beneficiaries, including dialysis support via Yayasan Amal Maaedicare and assistance to the National Autism Society of Malaysia.

Disaster Relief (RM711,250): Emergency assistance for 4,000 individuals affected by floods, storms and fires.

Sports Development (RM8.3 million): Support benefitting 35,138 athletes and enthusiasts, including national hockey programmes.

Biodiversity Conservation (RM523,565): Coral restoration and ecosystem rehabilitation across Pulau Perhentian, Pulau Redang and Pulau Tioman.

A Commitment to Malaysians – Today and for the Future

TNB’s sustained efforts, driven by disciplined operations, customer-centric innovation and continuous investment in national infrastructure, underline the company’s mission to serve the rakyat, uplift communities and build Malaysia’s energy resilience for generations to come.

Together, these milestones reflect TNB’s strong fundamentals, trusted leadership, and continued commitment to drive long-term growth while shaping a sustainable and inclusive energy ecosystem.

