Aeroline Resumes Its Singapore-Malaysia Bus Services After Three Weeks’ Suspension

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Coach operator Aeroline resumed services between Singapore and Malaysia today (28 November), the company announced on its Facebook page.

The express bus service thanked passengers for their support during its suspension, saying: “Your trust carried us when our buses could not.”

We return to service on Friday, 28 November 2025. Thank you for journeying with us.

Malaysian authorities had suspended Aeroline since 6 November for continuing to pick up and drop off passengers at its own locations instead of using approved centralised bus terminals.

The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) announced the suspension on 2 November, stating that the company had repeatedly failed to comply with regulations requiring buses to operate from designated terminals.

The suspension was initially set to last until 6 December, meaning the resumption would be about a week earlier than expected.

The Terminal Dispute

At the heart of the issue was Aeroline’s refusal to use Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), which is located nearly 13km from Kuala Lumpur’s city centre.

The company had been operating point-to-point services for 23 years, allowing passengers to board and alight at more convenient locations closer to the city.

During the suspension, Aeroline appealed for public support and said it hoped the government would recognise the convenience its services provided to passengers.

“We hope it will give the government some time to realise the contribution Aeroline provides to society by enabling our passengers to experience seamless and convenient point-to-point journeys,” the company said in a notice at the time.

Checks show that Aeroline is now selling tickets for routes between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, with Corus Hotel listed as the drop-off point in Kuala Lumpur.

The company also operates services from Penang and Johor Bahru to Singapore.

It remains unclear what agreement, if any, was reached between Aeroline and Malaysian authorities to allow the early resumption of services.

READ MORE: Malaysian Bus Terminals Hit Passengers With Mandatory Printing Fees—And They’re Furious

READ MORE: Aeroline Suspended For One Month Over TBS Relocation Dispute

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.