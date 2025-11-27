[Watch] Father Allegedly Leaves Child Unattended For Two Hours At Playground, Stranger Steps In To Keep An Eye

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A father has drawn widespread online criticism after leaving his young child unattended at a shopping mall playground for two hours while he went out for a meal.

The incident came to light after a man posted a video on Instagram showing his confrontation with the father, accusing him of irresponsible parenting.

In the video posted on Instagram by user @thomaschen8800, the man can be heard angrily telling the father: “Your child tried to leave twice. If I hadn’t been watching, your child would have gone missing. I’m heartbroken that you left your child here for two hours!”

The man said he noticed the young child playing alone at the playground and became concerned.

During the two hours, the child attempted to leave the play area twice and appeared hungry.

He stopped the child both times and bought drinks to keep the child hydrated.

Father Claims He Informed Staff

The father denied leaving his child for two hours, claiming he had only gone out to eat and had asked the playground counter staff to watch the child temporarily.

This explanation angered the man further, who insisted that parents cannot delegate childcare responsibilities to playground staff.

He challenged the father to review CCTV footage to verify exactly how long the child had been left alone.

After the video went viral, many supported the man’s actions, agreeing that parents must take proper responsibility for their children’s safety.

Some also criticised the father for treating playground staff as “temporary babysitters” and ignoring the safety risks children face in public spaces.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.