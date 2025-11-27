Storm Senyar: When Mother Nature Decides Peninsular Malaysia Needs A Three-Day Rain Check

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued warnings for Tropical Storm Senyar, which was detected southwest of Perak’s Lumut district today (27 November), approximately 102km away and moving southeast at 24km/h toward the Straits of Malacca.

According to MetMalaysia Director-General Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip, the weather system is expected to bring continuous heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas to the western and central parts of Peninsular Malaysia until Saturday (29 November)

The department has also updated its warnings covering multiple states, with alerts valid from 27 to 29 November.

Mohd Hisham said the meteorological department will continue monitoring the development of this tropical storm and update weather information accordingly.

Members of the public can obtain the latest weather updates through MetMalaysia’s official website, the myCuaca mobile application, and the department’s official social media channels.

They may also call 1-300-22-1638 for enquiries.

Stay Vigilant: Yellow Alert Zones Expect Sustained Heavy Rain

The following are the areas expected to experience severe continuous heavy rain until Saturday:

Kedah: Kulim and Bandar Baharu

Pulau Pinang: All areas

Perak: All areas

Terengganu: All areas

Pahang: Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub and Bentong

Selangor: All areas

Federal Territories: Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya

Continuous Heavy Rain Warning (Yellow Alert)

Areas under the yellow alert category include:

Kelantan: All areas

Pahang: Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin

Negeri Sembilan: All areas

Melaka: All areas

Johor: Tangkak and Segamat

Continuous Rain Warning (Caution)

The caution-level warning covers:

Kedah: Kulim and Bandar Baharu

Pahang: Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub and Bentong; and Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin

Negeri Sembilan: All areas

Melaka: All areas

Johor: Tangkak and Segamat

Selangor: All areas

Federal Territories: Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya

Strong Winds And Rough Seas Warning

MetMalaysia has also issued warnings for strong winds and giant waves affecting:

Kedah: Langkawi

Pahang: Rompin, Tanjung Sedili, Mersing, Kuantan, Bera and Pekan

Negeri Sembilan: All areas

Melaka: All areas

Johor: Batu Pahat and Johor Bahru (East Coast and Kota Tinggi)

The previously unnamed Tropical Storm in the shallow Malacca Strait has since been given the name Senyar. The system made landfall over the city of Langsa in Aceh, Indonesia at a 50 mph (80 kph), 996 mbar peak intensity.



Rare Cyclone Causes Devastation In Sumatra

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Senyar has already caused deadly disasters across Sumatra before approaching Malaysia.

The cyclone, which originated as a tropical disturbance on 21 November in waters east of Aceh, has battered Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra with extreme weather, including heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding.

In North Sumatra’s Tapanuli region, at least 24 people have been confirmed dead following landslides and flash floods, with 47 people reported buried in the coastal city of Sibolga.

Aceh has seen 12 districts and cities inundated, displacing nearly 1,500 people and resulting in two fatalities.

At the same time, West Sumatra experienced major flooding that cut off the main route connecting Padang and Bukittinggi.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said such tropical systems rarely develop in the Malacca Strait, warning that shifting climate patterns are making rare cyclones more likely to form near the archipelago.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Detik.

