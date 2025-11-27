Japanese KitKat Varieties Marked ‘Haram LV2’ On Verification App, Igniting Malaysian Debate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Threads post warning Malaysian Muslims about the halal status of Japanese KitKat products has garnered nearly 100,000 views, sparking widespread debate about religious dietary compliance and food manufacturing processes.

The post, shared by user @_ju_mira, featured screenshots from the Halal Japan mobile application showing various KitKat flavours—including matcha, yuzu, Tokyo Banana and sakura mochi varieties—all marked with a red “Haram LV2 (Level 2)” designation.

According to the app’s classification system shared in the thread, “Haram LV2” indicates that while the product itself may not contain prohibited ingredients, the production line is contaminated with non-halal animal derivatives.

This differs from “Haram LV1,” which refers to products that directly contain forbidden ingredients such as alcohol, pork or other haram substances.

The app also categorises products into several other levels, including “Halal LV1” for items certified by authorised halal organisations, “Halal LV2” for products free from haram ingredients and made on completely halal production lines, and “Halal LV3” for items produced on shared lines that are properly cleaned before halal production.

The post triggered varied responses from Malaysian Muslims, with some expressing shock at having unknowingly consumed the products.

One user revealed that their non-Muslim colleague had brought back KitKat from Japan as gifts, lamenting that they had eaten the matcha flavour long ago without knowing its halal status.

Another simply thanked the poster for the educational information, saying they had learned a valuable lesson.

However, others questioned the classification system itself, with some users suggesting that “Haram LV2” could refer to gelatine derived from pork or from halal animals not slaughtered according to Islamic guidelines, emphasising the need to read ingredients carefully.

Malaysian tourists seek out halal-certified food options in Tokyo, Japan, as concerns over the halal status of Japanese products continue to be raised by Muslim travellers. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Another commenter offered clarification, explaining that products containing pork gelatine would be classified as “Haram Level 1,” while Level 2 likely refers to situations where the same factory produces items with pork or alcohol, though these ingredients aren’t necessarily in the product itself.

The halal status of Japanese products is not a new concern and has been raised periodically over the years, particularly as Japan remains a popular travel destination for Malaysians.

Malaysian Muslims often ask how to verify the halal status of products when travelling to or purchasing goods from Japan, while non-Muslims have also raised similar queries, particularly when buying gifts for their Malaysian Muslim friends and family.

App Credibility Questioned Amid Calls For Verification Tools

The thread also revealed tensions over how halal status should be determined.

The original poster defended the Halal Japan app’s credibility, claiming that someone had created a fake account to argue that KitKat products were halal based on their own research, dismissing the app team’s extensive verification work.

When asked about the meaning of “LV2,” the poster directed users to a screenshot explaining the classification system, with one commenter expressing gratitude for the helpful information.

The Halal Japan application allows users to scan product barcodes to verify halal status, which several commenters noted would be helpful when shopping at Japanese import stores in Malaysia, such as Isetan and Don Don Donki, or when travelling to Japan.

Some users also linked the discussion to broader consumer activism, with one commenter suggesting that Muslims boycott Nestlé entirely, citing campaigns against the company that owns KitKat.

