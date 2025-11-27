Indonesian Maid Rescued After 16 Years Of Exploitation, Found Hiding Under Car During Raid

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian immigration authorities have rescued an Indonesian domestic worker who was allegedly exploited for 16 years, working without valid documents, unpaid wages, and under severe restrictions.

The Malaysian Immigration Department discovered the 56-year-old woman hiding under a four-wheel drive vehicle at a residence in Batu Caves, Selangor, during a raid on 24 November.

The woman had been instructed by her employer to hide beneath the car to avoid detection by authorities; she had been working as a domestic helper for nearly 16 years without a valid work permit.

During initial questioning, she revealed that she had been promised a monthly salary of RM600 but had not received any payment for the past 2 years.

When rescued, the woman was found to be in a traumatised state, having been frequently scolded and physically assaulted by her employer.

Passport Withheld, Communication Banned

Throughout her employment, the victim’s passport was not in her possession. She was also prohibited from using a mobile phone, which prevented her from contacting or visiting her family.

The woman was forced to work without rest periods and had to steal moments to sleep.

During the operation, a 51-year-old Malaysian man believed to be the employer was arrested.

He admitted to hiring the victim through a family member.

The raid was conducted by officers from JIM’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) and Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) Prevention Division at its Putrajaya headquarters, based on information from undisclosed sources.

Investigation Under Anti-Trafficking Law

The case is being investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007 (Act 670).

Under ATIPSOM 2007, individuals convicted of human trafficking offences can face life imprisonment or imprisonment of not less than five years, and may also be liable to whipping for more serious crimes.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said the operation used an approach to identify victims of human trafficking (forced labour) among vulnerable groups, guided by the National Guideline on Human Trafficking Indicators (NGHTI) 2.0.

Authorities have advised the public to continue providing information on the exploitation of foreign nationals so that immediate action can be taken to combat such crimes.

Any complaints or information can be channelled to the ATIPSOM and AMLA Prevention Division at 03-8880 1471 or via email at urusetia_p@imi.gov.my.

READ MORE: [Watch] Malaysian Woman From Klang Tortured With Electric Shocks Daily In Cambodia Trafficking Scam

READ MORE: Chinese Community More Likely To Comply With Ransom Demands

READ MORE: Malaysian Slave Labour Forced To Eat Rat Meat While In Myanmar

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.