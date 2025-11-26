When A Degree Gets You RM1,700 And A Reality Check In Sabah

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A fresh graduate’s job hunt has reignited discussions about low starting salaries in East Malaysia after she was offered RM1,700 for an administrative executive position – below her expected range.

The graduate, who goes by the username “gurlieyie” on social media platform Threads, shared her frustration in a post that has since garnered hundreds of responses.

In a screenshot of her conversation with a hiring manager, she was asked about her salary expectations during the interview process.

“I’m open to the salary offered by the company. However, my expected range is around RM1,800 to RM2,000,” she replied.

The manager responded that, after reviewing her resume, her work experience was “not compatible with the requested salary” and offered RM1,700 instead.

The graduate said this was not an isolated incident.

This is the hard truth living in Sabah. Even the so-called city Kota Kinabalu still offers low salary.

Public Advise Against Lowballing, Suggest Relocation

She had attended several face-to-face interviews but was either rejected or ignored whenever she mentioned her RM2,000 expectation, adding that lowering her range only led to even lower offers.

Her post struck a chord with many online users, who criticised the low salary offer and encouraged her to stand firm on her expectations.

One Threads user urged her not to undervalue herself, saying degree holders should be asking for RM3,000.

Another user advised against being too flexible, stating she should use a fixed number rather than a range to avoid being lowballed.

Others suggested she consider relocating to Kuala Lumpur, where multinational corporations offer RM3,000 to RM4,000 for fresh graduates.

She is based in Putatan, a town located about 15 kilometres south of Kota Kinabalu.

Sabah’s Wage Gap Remains A Concern

The graduate’s experience reflects a broader issue of wage disparity between Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia, particularly Sabah and Sarawak.

As of March 2025, the median monthly wage in Sabah is reported to be RM2,000, reflecting the local salary level for formal-sector workers in this state.

Some commenters shared similar experiences – one said they were offered RM3,800 for an administrative executive role after six months of experience, but in a different state.

Another person said they faced the same situation in Sabah.

“Sis, our situation is the same. Position level executive but salary 1.7k with no allowance or other benefits. Like what? It hurts to stay in Sabah,” they wrote.

The graduate has not disclosed whether she accepted the RM1,700 offer or continued her job search.

