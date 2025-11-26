Malaysian Woman Calls Out Japan’s ‘Coward’ Culture: Silent In Person, Savage Online

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian woman has raised concerns about growing resentment towards tourists in Japan, particularly Muslims, after a photo of what appeared to be a Muslim family with a stroller on a train went viral on Japanese social media.

The woman, who goes by the username “mecapri8” on Instagram, shared screenshots of a Japanese social media post featuring the photo, taken on the JR Nara Line.

In the post, a Japanese user complained about the influx of foreign tourists, saying the Gion area in Kyoto had been “completely occupied” by inbound travellers, and that locals were unable to board buses.

The user also criticised tourists at Fushimi Inari shrine, claiming Japanese passengers were forced to stand on the JR Nara Line until the train reached Inari Station, and that some tourists left their luggage in the aisles.

“It’s the worst,” the user wrote in Japanese.

Another commenter on the post wrote: “After China, is it Muslims next?”

The Malaysian woman said the family in the photo appeared to have innocent expressions, unaware they were being photographed and criticised online.

‘Tatemae’ Culture – Japan’s Indirect Confrontation Culture

She added that the family appeared to be Malaysian or Singaporean based on their appearance and were seated in a designated area for parents with strollers, similar to wheelchair spaces.

The woman expressed frustration with what she described as Japan’s “tatemae” culture – a Japanese concept referring to behaviour in public that conforms to societal expectations, often masking true feelings.

So we need to be alert. But this Japanese tatemae behaviour is also frustrating. They stay silent and don’t know how to confront people directly, then they go and criticise online.

In a follow-up post, she clarified that she did not condone bad behaviour by tourists, noting she had previously criticised fellow Malaysians for sitting on the floor while queueing at restaurants in Japan, as well as those who vandalised bamboo trees in Kyoto.

I was just a bit uncomfortable with some tatemae culture in Japan. It’s not because of introvert issues, even if they can compliment you, most are on the surface only.

Clash Of Cultures: Following Rules vs Speaking Up Directly

Her post led to mixed reactions, with some defending Japanese etiquette and others questioning whether the family had done anything wrong.

Several commenters pointed out that strollers should be folded on crowded trains, and that the designated seats are for parents with small children, elderly passengers, and people with disabilities—not for strollers.

Some said the issue was not about targeting Muslims or any specific nationality, but about following local customs and being considerate of others, with one user criticising foreigners who have a “tak kisah” or “don’t care” attitude.

Others criticised the Japanese for not speaking up directly, calling them cowards for complaining online instead of telling tourists to their faces.

However, another user defended the Japanese approach, asking whether people typically confront others directly about every small thing they dislike.

One commenter noted that there are now many people in Japan who go around taking photos of foreigners making mistakes, particularly Muslims.

The post has also reignited discussions about the number of tourists in Japan and the need to understand local customs when travelling abroad.



