Malaysian Bus Terminals Hit Passengers With Mandatory Printing Fees—And They’re Furious

If you thought buying your bus ticket online would make life easier, think again.

Malaysian travellers are discovering that the “convenience” of digital booking comes with a frustrating catch: you still have to print your damn ticket—and pay extra for the privilege.

Instagram user @tazazainol broke it down in a post that’s struck a nerve with commuters across the country.

After paying a RM3.75 convenience fee to book online, he showed up at the terminal only to be told, “Sir, you need to print your ticket.”

That’ll be another RM1.50, please. Mandatory.

We bought online because we wanted to go paperless,” he wrote, alongside a photo of the terminal’s payment screen. “Now we’re charged another RM1.50. It’s compulsory too. Is this a legalized scam? I don’t understand. Oh Malaysia.

The post has ignited a firestorm of complaints from fellow passengers who’ve encountered the same headache at terminals nationwide.

“The System Isn’t Efficient Enough”

The comments section quickly became a support group for the digitally betrayed.

One user, @realmemarisa, said she’d sworn off online bookings entirely after tickets she’d purchased didn’t appear in the system when it was time to board.

That’s why I never buy online anymore. So many issues—tickets not entering the system when it’s time to leave. Online bookings suck… the system isn’t efficient enough.

Others pointed out the absurd inconsistencies across different terminals.

At Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Kuala Lumpur, apparently, you don’t need to print—though you still get hit with the charge.

But at other terminals? Printing is mandatory.

Why Can’t We Just Show Our Phones?

The complaints aren’t just about printing—passengers are also fed up with terminal facility fees that seem wildly disproportionate to what’s actually on offer.

“Larkin Sentral charges RM2, but the facility is terrible,” wrote @kakak_dayah, whose comment racked up 123 likes.

Another user noted that Penang Sentral and Shah Alam terminals also charge RM2.

The most common question: Why can’t passengers just show their digital tickets on their phones, like at the cinema?

One commenter sympathised with older passengers who might not understand the system: “I bought tickets for my mom once. Good thing I went with her, otherwise the elderly wouldn’t know they need to print. They thought buying online would be easier, but it just makes things more troublesome.”

Some offered workarounds such as using terminal-specific apps, while others noted that ferry services in Langkawi are somehow more advanced—no printing required.

@vincent.behr FYI to people who are using Larkin Bus Terminals to beware of this ridiculous procedure which is a waste of time & unnecessary charges. Johor please be do something about this. We are already 2024 watching movies also can just scan and go in 😕 ♬ original sound – vincent.behr – Vincent Behr

“Oh Malaysiaku”

The author clarified in a follow-up that the convenience fee listed on the website supposedly covers everything—but clearly, it doesn’t.

We thought the convenience fee on the website already included everything. Apparently not.

Another user summed up the collective frustration: “The system needs maintenance.”

For now, Malaysian bus passengers are left with a choice: queue up at the counter to buy tickets the old-fashioned way, or embrace the “convenience” of online booking—and the hidden costs that come with it.

As @tazazainol put it: “Ditelan mati emak, diluah mati bapak,” a common Malay idiom describing a no-win situation or dilemma where both options are equally bad—you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

