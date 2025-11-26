Journalist Attacked In Broad Daylight In Bangsar, Raising Concerns Over Press Safety

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Award-winning journalist Haresh Deol was assaulted by two men in Bangsar Baru on Monday afternoon (24 November), in an incident that has sent shockwaves through Malaysia’s media community.

The 43-year-old co-founder of news portal Twentytwo13 was leaving a building around 3.30 pm when he was confronted and attacked.

Haresh told authorities he had sensed something was wrong as he walked toward his car.

Two men – one wearing a helmet, the other without – appeared to have been waiting for him outside the building, and when he tried to run, a third man knocked him to the ground.

The two attackers then punched and kicked him as he lay on the pavement while a third man filmed the entire incident – Haresh sustained injuries to his nose and elbow.

Nothing was stolen during the attack.

A 37-year-old suspect was later apprehended by the Brickfields Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at around 2 am today (26 November).

Thank you for your kind wishes and support.



Selamat pagi, Malaysia. https://t.co/bcCeKaGdvS — Haresh Deol 🇲🇾 ‏ (@HareshDeol) November 25, 2025

Questions Over Timing, Location Of Planned Attack

The circumstances of the assault have raised troubling questions.

It remains unclear whether the attackers had been following Haresh from his office in Ampang or how they knew his location and movements that afternoon.

Pearl Lee, Haresh’s business partner at Twentytwo13, described the incident as deeply disturbing.

“Even without knowing the intent, the logistics of this assault – the timing, location, and the presence of a ‘cameraman’ – are highly disturbing,” she said.

Haresh has worked in journalism for 25 years, covering governance and accountability issues.

His recent reporting has focused on Malaysian sports, including governance problems and controversies surrounding the national football team’s naturalisation policies.

No connection has been established between his work and the attack, and police have not disclosed any motive.

‘No Journalist Should Work In Fear,’ Says Sports Writers’ Body

The Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM) condemned the assault in a statement, calling it an extreme act that cannot be tolerated.

“An attack on any journalist is an extreme action that cannot be allowed. SAM does not want its members working in fear and trauma following such attacks,” said association president Norismadi Abd Manap.

He has called for swift police action to investigate the incident.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh also weighed in, saying the safety of media practitioners must be respected – she expressed confidence that the police would conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action.

Media observers have noted that the presence of someone filming the assault adds an unsettling dimension to the incident, suggesting it may have been intended to intimidate or send a message.

Haresh has filed a police report, with investigations ongoing even as foreign media also reported on the case.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the investigating officer, ASP Mohd Adnan Alias, at 019-216 2272, the Brickfields district police hotline at 03-2297 9222, the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999, or visit the nearest police station.

Parts of this story have been sourced from FMT.

