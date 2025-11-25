[Watch] Malaysian Man Found Dead On Vietnam Expressway With No Vehicle In Sight

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian man was found dead on an expressway connecting Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City to the Mekong Delta on Monday (24 November), just hours after arriving at the city’s Tan Son Nhat airport that morning.

According to reports, motorists discovered his body around 1 pm near the median strip of the Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway in Dong Thap Province’s My Loi Commune.

They alerted police after swerving to avoid it while travelling towards the Mekong Delta.

The man was dressed in black trousers and a long-sleeve black T-shirt.

Body Found On Expressway With No Vehicle Nearby

No vehicles were found near the body, which preliminary examination identified as Aeron Lee Khei Chen.

He had sustained multiple head and facial injuries and was missing one white sneaker.

Authorities said the discovery is unusual, given that the expressway is designated for cars and vehicles with a similar classification only, raising questions about how he ended up there.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and coordinating with relevant agencies to piece together the circumstances of his death.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Vn Express and Pháp Luật.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.