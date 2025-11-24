“We Trust Each Other More”: Chen-Toh’s Winning Formula Pays Off In Sydney

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Trust and tactical confidence proved to be the winning formula for Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei as they captured the Australian Open 2025 badminton title at Quaycentre Sydney Olympic Park on Sunday (24 November).

The world number four pair, seeded first in the tournament, demonstrated their growing chemistry with a commanding 21-16, 21-11 straight-sets victory over Indonesia’s second seeds Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Pasaribu in the final.

“This gives us more motivation and makes us trust each other even more for the Finals,” Toh said after the match, referring to the upcoming World Tour Finals in Hangzhou next month.

The victory extends their perfect 5-0 head-to-head record against the Indonesian duo, with Chen attributing their success to sticking to their game plan and confidence in their tactics.

“We’ve played them four times this year, so we knew it would be a tough match,” Chen told the Badminton World Federation (BWF), adding that the enthusiastic crowd support energised them during the final.

The Perak-born Chen and Melaka-born Toh displayed increasing dominance throughout the match, taking control in the opening set before delivering an even more polished performance in the second to seal the championship.

Eyes On Bigger Prizes

Their strengthening partnership was evident on court, with Chen showing no signs of the shoulder injury that had previously troubled him.

The pair’s recent form and chemistry have been on an upward trajectory, culminating in this second title of 2025 after their World Championship victory earlier this year.

Toh was particularly moved by the presence of Malaysian flags in the stadium.

Their support means so much to us. Seeing so many Malaysians come to cheer for us made us really happy. This championship is definitely dedicated to them and the fans who have been supporting us from home.

The Australian Open triumph serves as a crucial confidence booster ahead of two major upcoming tournaments — the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand and the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou.

The Malaysian pair took home prize money of USD37,525 (approximately RM155,409), while the runners-up received USD18,050 (approximately RM74,754).

This is their first World Tour title since winning the Korea Open Super 500 over a year ago.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

