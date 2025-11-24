[Watch] Dog Carrying Kitten In Thai Flood: Real Or AI? Image Goes Viral Despite Doubts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A heartwarming image of a dog carrying a kitten in its mouth as it wades through floodwaters toward a rescue boat has captured the attention of thousands online, though questions remain about whether the moment is real or AI-generated.

The photo, which surfaced on social media this week, purportedly shows a scene from flood-hit Songkhla, Thailand, dated 22 November.

It depicts a dog gently but firmly clutching a small kitten in its mouth as it approaches rescuers in a boat, seemingly seeking help for its feline companion.

The image has been widely shared across social media, including multiple Malaysian Facebook pages and groups.

Alexander Tan, who posted the image to the Friends 4 Thailand group, wrote: “Just a desperate little hero trying to save a friend.”

His post, which has garnered 1,900 views and 48 reactions, described the moment as one that captures “pure emotion” and reminded viewers that “animals understand love, loyalty, and compassion more than we realise.”

Doubts Emerge Over Photo’s Origin

The image is credited to “DJ.B, community volunteer news,” though the original source remains unclear, while several posts cite “Pr. Thailand” as the source.

Despite its emotional appeal, the image’s authenticity has come under scrutiny.

The MelakaExplorer Facebook page prefaced its post with “Bukan AI” (Not AI) — suggesting awareness of potential scepticism about whether the image was artificially generated.

No major news outlets or official Thai authorities have verified the incident, and details about the specific location, the animals involved, or their current condition remain unavailable.

The timestamp visible in some versions of the image reads “NOV 22 2025” at 8:10 PM, though this could not be independently confirmed, and the bright daylight conditions appear inconsistent with evening hours in Thailand—raising questions about either AI generation or incorrect camera settings.

Nevertheless, whether real or digitally created, the image has resonated deeply with viewers who see it as a powerful symbol of compassion and solidarity during times of crisis.

The Tell-Tale Signs of AI Video Content

AI video tools like OpenAI’s Sora and Google’s Veo 3 can now create incredibly realistic fake videos that are hard to tell apart from real footage.

To spot AI-generated videos, watch for unnatural eye movements, weird hand gestures (like extra fingers or morphing hands), and objects that defy physics—such as things passing through each other or floating unnaturally (and sometimes, it’s something as obvious as a dog and cat staying completely dry after going through a flood!).

Pay attention to whether lip movements match the audio and if facial expressions feel “off” or creepy (the “uncanny valley” effect).

Look for actions that don’t make logical sense, such as people interacting strangely with objects or performing movements that violate basic cause-and-effect.

Most importantly, trust your gut—if something feels wrong or unsettling about a video, it probably is fake.

