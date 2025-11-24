Perak Family Pleads For Answers After 60-Year-Old Mother Seriously Hurt In Hit-and-Run

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The family of a 60-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident is appealing for public information, offering a reward to anyone who can help identify the motorcyclist who fled the scene.

Seen Kwok Hon made an emotional plea on social media after his mother was struck by a motorcycle during her morning exercise routine in Kampung Baru Bukit Pagar in Tapah, Perak, recently.

“We sincerely appeal to the residents of the village: if you have seen, know, or heard of any clues related to this incident, please come forward to assist us and provide information to help us seek justice for our mother,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

We are willing to offer a reward as a token of our gratitude.

The victim was exercising with several friends when she was hit from behind by a motorcycle travelling from the direction of the New Village.

According to witnesses, the motorcyclist did not stop to help or call for assistance.

“The motorcycle did not stop, offer any assistance, or call for help after hitting my mother. Instead, it simply fled the scene,” Seen said, describing the act as “extremely irresponsible.”

The incident occurred at approximately 6:00 AM near the Tapah Court, along the roadside towards Old Jalan Bidor. (Pix: Facebook/冼郭翰)

Serious Injuries Require Two Surgeries

The victim sustained multiple serious injuries, including:

A laceration to her left eye with internal bleeding and severe bruising around the eye

A fractured calf with two broken bones

Lacerations requiring surgical intervention

Doctors have informed the family that she will require two surgeries, with metal plates needed to stabilise the fractured bones.

“My mother’s legs were never strong to begin with, and now she has to endure such severe injury. We simply cannot imagine how much time and effort it will take for her to recover,” Seen said.

Brothers Rush Home From Singapore

Seen and his brother travelled from Johor Bahru and Singapore upon hearing the news.

After visiting their mother in the hospital, they filed a police report at the Tapah police station that evening.

In his post, Seen also addressed the motorcyclist directly, urging them to take responsibility.

Your escape will not make this disappear. Your silence will only deepen the harm. True courage is not running away, but being willing to bear the consequences of your actions.

He added, “If you see my post, know the mistakes you have made, and can still sleep and eat at night, and are not afraid of retribution, then continue to run away.”

The family hopes that by sharing their story widely on social media, someone will come forward with information that could help identify the rider.

“Every bit of information you share is significant to us,” Seen said, thanking the community in advance for their attention and help.

