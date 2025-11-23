[Watch] Jimmy O. Yang: Comedian, Actor, And Accidental Nasi Lemak Diplomat

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Jimmy O. Yang came to Kuala Lumpur to perform stand-up.

He left having accidentally detonated one of Southeast Asia’s most sensitive culinary debates: what makes the best nasi lemak.

The comedian and actor—best known for his roles in Silicon Valley and Crazy Rich Asians—posted a TikTok review of his meal at a restaurant in Uptown Damansara, and the internet promptly lost its mind.

Not because of what Yang said (his review was pure enthusiasm), but because of what one commenter dared to suggest.

“Which person brought him to the worst nasi lemak place?” wrote one user, a comment that has since garnered many likes and led to a minor food war.

When The Chicken Hits Different

Yang, in town for his “Big & Tall” world tour’s first-ever Malaysia stop on Sunday (23 November), seemed genuinely blown away by the experience.

Between bites of beef rendang and fried chicken, he delivered a play-by-play that could make a food critic weep: “The lemongrass flavour in this is very good… it’s like those tempura crunchies, the extra crunchy part so good.”

By the time he got to the main event—”wow, the chicken so tender it just falls apart”—the Hong Kong-American was clearly in a coconut rice-induced state of bliss.

He even paused to appreciate the mysterious sambal: “I don’t know what they use.”

The Plot Thickens (Like Good Sambal)

But that one comment threw cold water on the love fest.

“He’s not in Singapore. Chill,” clapped back another user, with some assuming the criticism came from Singapore’s side of the eternal food rivalry.

The debate quickly expanded into a full-blown nasi lemak tier list discussion, with commenters defending the restaurant, dissing it as overrated, and insisting mom’s cooking or roadside stalls reign supreme.

For context: the restaurant isn’t just popular—it’s touted as a pilgrimage site of legendary status, drawing celebrities and public figures.

With hundreds of comments debating everything from the best nasi lemak spot to whether beef rendang is Indonesian, Yang’s food review became less about his experience and more about Malaysian food pride.

One thing’s for certain: Yang’s first trip to Malaysia is one he won’t forget—neither will the internet.

