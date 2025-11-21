When Does Chinese Writing Get A Pass In Kedah?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For years, PAS has been vocal in calling for stricter enforcement of Malay-language requirements for signboards.

But when a RM2.6 billion Chinese investment is at stake, the party appears to have taken a different stance on Mandarin characters.

That’s the accusation facing Kedah’s state government after a foundation stone featuring Chinese writing at a factory groundbreaking ceremony went viral—and not in a good way.

Haim Hilman Abdullah, Kedah’s Industry and Investment Executive Councillor, rushed to social media to defend the use of Chinese characters on the ceremonial stone at Kedah Rubber City.

“PAS Is Not Backward,” He Insists

His explanation? It’s just being polite to foreign investors.

Investors from abroad bring technology, job opportunities, and income for our people. As hosts, we honour their identity, just as they honour our language and multicultural heritage.

Haim Hilman also insists his party isn’t stuck in the past.

PAS and PN are not backward (jumud). We’ve never blocked progress, never restricted anyone’s right to practice their religion or celebrate their ethnicity. We defend our national identity, but at the same time, we open the door to billions in investment for the people’s future.

That statement is raising eyebrows, given PAS’s track record of championing stricter language policies in states under its administration.

“What Are They So Afraid Of?”

He dismissed critics as paranoid, asking what they found so threatening about a ceremonial stone.

Apparently, they’re scared of a foundation stone with Chinese writing that simply means ‘laying the foundation. They look at the Kedah flag and see the Chinese national flag. What makes them so phobic?

He added that if the state were truly hostile to other ethnicities, investments from Japan, the United States, Europe, and China wouldn’t be pouring into Kedah.

The irony wasn’t lost on observers: a PAS official accusing others of being “phobic” about Chinese language and culture.

Critics noted that if a similar foundation stone were to appear in a unity government state, PAS would likely have condemned it as cultural erosion or foreign encroachment.

The question being posed: do the rules change when it happens in PAS’s own backyard—and when billions are involved?

