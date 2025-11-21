[Watch] The Chess Games Malays Played Before Modern Chess Existed

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Long before chess became the global game we know today, the Malay world had already mastered its own strategic board games—or so claims a Malaysian heritage organisation now working to revive these ancient traditions.

Pertubuhan Muafakat Alam Ikhwani Malaysia (MAKNI) has partnered with researcher Mohd Hasanuddin Mohd Yusof to reintroduce traditional Malay chess variants to a new generation, starting with workshops in schools around the Klang Valley.

Malay chess is not just a game; it’s about the art of strategy and the pulse of Malay heritage.

According to MAKNI, Catur Gajah, or “Elephant Chess,” is one of several traditional Malay chess variants that existed long before modern chess reached Southeast Asia.

Malay chess reflects important values in Malay culture, such as wisdom, patience, strategic thinking, and respect for one’s opponent.

The game is even considered a form of leadership training, teaching players how to make decisions, anticipate their opponent’s moves, and make sacrifices for greater victories.



From India To The Malay World

MAKNI added that the Malay people, along with other Eastern civilisations, were familiar with these strategic games well before Europeans introduced their version of chess.

Originally derived from the ancient Indian game Chaturanga, Catur Gajah adapted its own distinct pieces and rules as it spread across cultures.

Mohd Hasanuddin’s research points to historical records from the Melaka Sultanate era that document two renowned chess masters—Tun Bahara and Tun Pikrama—who were celebrated for their skills.

While sharing similarities with Shatranj (Islamic chess) and modern chess, Catur Gajah is said to have its own unique gameplay and board design.

The game uses a regular 8×8 board like modern chess, but the pieces move differently. For example, the elephant piece can only move diagonally two squares at a time, unlike the bishop in modern chess, which can slide as far as it wants across the board.

The board is also plain—no black-and-white checkerboard pattern like regular chess boards.

Rediscovering Forgotten Names

MAKNI says that by the mid-20th century, Catur Gajah and similar traditional games had nearly disappeared from Malay society.

Mohd Hasanuddin, who is also the founder of Maktab Penyelidikan Tamadun Alam Melayu, said his research has uncovered 16 traditional board games that were once part of daily life in the Malay world but are now largely forgotten.

MAKNI is now working to revive six of these games: Catur Gajah, Catur Perang, Catur Harimau, Catur Jawa, Mul-mulan, and Catur Sembilan.

The organisation has been conducting workshops titled “Introduction to Malay Clothing & Chess” at schools throughout the Klang Valley, combining what they describe as traditional games with cultural education.

Malay heritage is not just history, it is the Malays’ identity, MAKNI said.

We hope for support and prayers from everyone so that these workshops can run smoothly, becoming our small effort in uplifting our nation’s heritage treasures for future generations.

