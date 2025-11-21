[Watch] Malaysian Man Under Fire For Saying Women Exist To Clean And ‘Spread Their Legs’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A social media user who goes by “DMA Islam” has come under fire after claiming that women only need to manage the household, serve their husbands, and obey all their instructions.

He also suggested that men who help their wives with housework are somehow compromising their masculinity, and further claimed that a woman’s job is to “kangkang” (spread their legs).

His comments got heavily criticised, triggering heated arguments on social media about gender roles and respecting women.

Social media influencer Wee Yun Nee, popularly known as Mekyun, was among those who spoke out against DMA Islam’s views, calling such thinking “disgusting” and outdated.

Belittling Women Shows Lack Of Confidence, Says Mekyun

Mekyun questioned whether men who believe “a woman’s job is just to clean the house and spread her legs” still exist today, expressing dismay that such views persist among some men.

She argued that this mentality is a key reason why many women are losing respect for men.

The influencer stressed that women should not be viewed as burdens or objects to be used, describing men who belittle women as individuals who lack confidence in their own abilities.

Men who think like that aren’t alpha, aren’t leaders. That’s the definition of an insecure man who’s afraid women are better than his own ego.

Mekyun called on society to stop normalising narrow-minded views about women.

Mother Criticises DMA Islam’s stance

A Facebook user, Nik Lina Raiyyan, also weighed in, saying DMA Islam’s comments disrespect wives and contradict Islamic teachings.

She pointed out that Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was always gentle and caring toward his wife, helped with household tasks, and fulfilled his wife’s rights as outlined in Islamic law.

But this man appears, insulting husbands who help their wives change diapers, belittling wives with statements like ‘a wife’s job is just housework and spreading her legs.

She questioned whether DMA Islam considered that he was born from his own mother’s womb, and wondered what led him to make such statements—whether it reflected his own parents’ relationship or was simply attention-seeking behaviour.

Nik Lina also expressed concern about influencers who can damage young people’s thinking, emphasising the importance of raising boys who respect and help women.

She referenced a hadith stating, “The best among you are those who are best to their wives,” and shared that she always teaches her eldest son, Muhammad, to help with household chores and to treat his future wife well.

A wife is not a servant. A good husband will definitely be good to his wife.

Who is DMA Islam?

DMA Islam, whose real name is Danial Mirza, is active on TikTok and Instagram, where he engages a significant audience under the handle @dma_islam.

He was in the spotlight not too long ago after he posted a controversial video mocking students studying Mass Communication and Theatre.

Lecturers, university alumni, artists, and the general public described his comments as disrespectful and belittling of others’ education and professions.

He also gained attention for the claim that men who change diapers are ‘gay’, leading to significant backlash and debate about gender roles in Malaysia.

Following the backlash, he claimed his statement about men who change diapers being ‘gay’ had been taken out of context.

A doctor even suggested he undergo a mental health evaluation in response to his controversial views.

