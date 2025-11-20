[Watch] No Pork, But Beer: Why Fatty Crab’s Halal Status Has Malaysians Divided

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A growing debate within Malaysia’s Malay-Muslim community has emerged over the halal status of Fatty Crab, a Chinese-owned seafood restaurant chain, after fellow Muslims questioned dining there because it lacks official halal certification.

The issue has gained traction as some Malay-Muslims have been observed dining at Fatty Crab outlets, sparking debate within the community.

“Is Fatty Crab halal or not?” has become a frequently asked question among Malaysian Muslims, particularly as the Chinese restaurant chain grows in popularity for its specialty crab dishes.

When contacted by TRP, the restaurant confirmed it serves no pork or lard but does serve beer (to non-Muslims), leaving it up to individual Muslims to decide whether they are comfortable dining there.

Community Advice: Verify Before Dining

Muslim community members and religious advisors are urging Malay diners to verify halal status independently before eating at any establishment, regardless of how many other Muslims appear to patronise it.

“Don’t assume it’s halal just because you see people wearing tudung inside,” one community advisory states.

Malaysian Muslims can check whether a restaurant has halal certification on the official portal of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

If a valid certification appears, check the expiry date—the verification process takes only minutes and provides definitive answers.

The message is clear: personal responsibility for ensuring halal compliance rests with each Muslim diner.

The public can also seek clarification about Fatty Crab’s halal status by contacting the restaurant at 03-78045758 or via email at fattycrabs.com@gmail.com.

Fatty Crab also maintains a presence on Facebook and Instagram.

The Wider Halal Debate

The Fatty Crab debate reflects ongoing discussions within Malaysia’s Muslim community about dining choices in the country’s multicultural food landscape.

While Malaysia boasts one of the world’s most developed halal certification systems, questions persist about restaurants, particularly Chinese-owned establishments, that operate without official certification but still attract Muslim customers.

Some community members argue that Muslims should only patronise certified halal restaurants to avoid any doubt, while others suggest that verification of ingredients and preparation methods may be sufficient in some cases.

The sensitivity around halal dining extends even to public figures.

In 2024, a Malaysian Chinese Muslim convert and TikToker, Rayyan Wong, caused public outrage and was subsequently arrested for allegedly insulting Malaysia’s royal family and the Prime Minister after questioning the halal status of a meal they supposedly had.

