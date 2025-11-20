[Watch] Monorail Passengers Evacuate Mid-Journey After Breakdown, One Faints

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A routine morning commute turned into a nightmare for monorail passengers on Thursday when their train broke down mid-journey, leaving them stranded high above Kuala Lumpur’s streets.

The incident unfolded at 8:50 AM when the train lost power between Medan Tuanku and Titiwangsa stations, forcing passengers to evacuate via emergency doors onto another train, while suspended dozens of meters above ground.

Viral footage captured from a nearby high-rise building shows the hair-raising rescue operation, with Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd staff helping passengers cross between the stationary trains on the narrow elevated track.

“Is that the monorail breaking down? That’s terrifying, the way they’re transferring passengers like that,” wrote a person filming the incident.

One Passenger Collapses

The ordeal proved too much for one commuter, who fainted inside the disabled train.

Fire and rescue personnel were called to extract the passenger, who received preliminary medical treatment at the scene before being released to family members.

All other passengers were safely evacuated to Medan Tuanku Station to continue their journeys.

The video led to widespread anxiety on social media, with many Malaysians expressing fear at the prospect of facing a similar situation.

“The way they transfer passengers is terrifying. Really scary and makes you dizzy just watching,” wrote one cybercitizen.

Others pointed out design flaws in the monorail system.

“The problem with monorails is that when they break down, it’s difficult to transfer passengers. Unlike the MRT, which has walkways in the middle,” one commenter noted.

Service Restored After Three Hours

Rapid Rail confirmed the incident was caused by a power supply disruption that immobilised the train.

Repair crews worked for nearly three hours to restore service, and the monorail line resumed full operations at 11:33 AM.

The company has not disclosed what caused the power failure or whether any safety protocols will be reviewed following the incident.

Free shuttle bus services and alternative train services were provided during the disruption, with train frequency gradually adjusted as the situation stabilised.

Rapid Rail also apologises for any inconvenience caused and deeply appreciates the patience and cooperation of all users.

For the passengers who lived through those tense moments suspended above the city, it was a commute they won’t soon forget.

