Team Malaysia’s Secret Weapon At SEA Games 2025 Might Just Be Their Footwear

Here’s the deal: when you’re representing your country at the Southeast Asian Games, the last thing you need is your feet screaming at you during a two-hour opening ceremony. Skechers gets it.

The global footwear giant—officially known as “the Comfort Technology Company” for those keeping score—just renewed its partnership with the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) to become the Official Footwear sponsor for Team Malaysia heading to the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand this December.

We’re talking 2,000 pairs of shoes. Not just for the athletes, but for officials too—because apparently, standing around looking important at international sporting events is also hard on the feet.

The sponsorship, valued at nearly RM923,000, isn’t your standard “slap a logo on it and call it a day” situation.

Skechers is outfitting the entire Malaysian contingent with their Hands Free Slip-ins® Work Shoes featuring Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insoles—the kind of tech that sounds like it belongs in a spaceship but actually just means your feet won’t hate you after hours of prep work and ceremonial duties.

Maximum Cushioning, Maximum Confidence

For the athletes themselves, Skechers is rolling out the heavy artillery: the Max Cushioning series. Men get the Max Cushioning Premier 2.0 and GOrun Elevate 2.0.

Women get the Max Cushioning Elite 2.0. All of them come loaded with ULTRA GO® cushioning and Goodyear Performance Outsoles—yes, the same Goodyear that makes tyres—for traction and stability when you’re not actively trying to win medals.

Zann Lee, Managing Director of Skechers Southeast Asia, put it simply.

At Skechers, we believe that comfort empowers performance. Through this sponsorship, we aim to give our athletes the confidence and support they need, both on and off the field, as they carry Malaysia’s spirit of excellence onto the regional stage.

Translation: comfortable feet, confident athletes, better results.

It’s not rocket science, but it’s smart.

Pride, Unity, and Really Good Shoes

Datuk Mohd Nasir Ali, Secretary General of OCM, echoed the sentiment with a bit more patriotic flair.

This partnership embodies pride, unity, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Together with Skechers, we are committed to uplifting our athletes and celebrating Malaysia’s sporting achievements internationally.

The 33rd SEA Games kicks off in Thailand from December 9–20, and Team Malaysia will be marching in—literally—wearing shoes designed to keep them comfortable from the opening ceremony to whatever happens after the medals are handed out.

Malaysia is set to send a record contingent of 1,688 athletes to compete in 50 sports, featuring 573 events.

It’s a straightforward play: good shoes, happy athletes, national pride.

