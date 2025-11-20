Russian Toddler Dies From Box Jellyfish Sting In Pantai Cenang, Langkawi

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A two-year-old Russian boy died on Wednesday (19 November) morning after being stung by a box jellyfish at a popular beach in Langkawi, five days after the incident occurred.

Vladimir Iakubanets was pronounced dead at 9.46 am at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, where he had been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

The incident happened on Saturday (15 November) at Pantai Cenang, when the toddler was playing in shallow water.

His father, Nikita Iakubanets, 32, said the boy suddenly screamed in pain.

His wife immediately lifted their son out of the water, but within moments, Vladimir stopped breathing.

“My wife handed him to me, and in a few seconds, he stopped breathing. I performed CPR as quickly as possible, and other tourists helped us get to the beach lifeguards,” said Nikita, who works as an IT engineer in Khabarovsk, Russia.

Parents Grateful For Medical Efforts, Seek No Legal Action

Beach rescue personnel washed the wound with vinegar before taking the child to a clinic and then to the hospital.

Despite receiving initial treatment at Hospital Sultanah Maliha in Langkawi before being transferred to the ICU at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Vladimir succumbed to complications from the sting.

At a press conference, Nikita expressed gratitude to the medical teams in both Langkawi and Alor Setar for their efforts to save his son.

We do not intend to take legal action. We just hope this tragedy serves as a reminder to beachgoers about the dangers of box jellyfish.

His wife, Olga, 32, described Vladimir as a loving child who helped others from a young age.

The couple, who had arrived in Malaysia on Friday (14 November) for a holiday, plan to cremate their son and take his ashes back to Russia.

The tragedy has led to calls for better safety measures at beaches – some have questioned whether more warning signs about box jellyfish should be installed at popular beaches.

Authorities Issue Safety Warning

Meanwhile, Kedah’s Fisheries Department said it has received reports of box jellyfish sightings in Langkawi waters over the past few days.

Beachgoers engaging in recreational activities in Langkawi waters are advised to exercise greater caution and wear full-body coverage clothing.

Prior to the incident, beachgoers had reported jellyfish sightings at Pantai Cenang.

Box jellyfish are among the most venomous marine animals, and their stings can cause death within minutes if not treated immediately.

The venom contains potent toxins that severely affect the heart, nervous system, and skin cells, resulting in excruciating pain and various symptoms.

If someone gets stung by a box jellyfish, the first thing to do is get them out of the water and call an ambulance straight away.

Rinse the stung area with acetic acid (vinegar) for at least 30 seconds to neutralise toxins and remove tentacles.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sinar Harian.

