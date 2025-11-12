[Watch] Malaysian Tourists Caught Carving Names In Kyoto’s Bamboo Forest On Live TV

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A group of Malaysian tourists were filmed scratching graffiti into bamboo stalks at one of Japan’s most iconic tourist spots, showing little remorse when confronted by television cameras about their actions.

Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) were documenting the growing vandalism problem at Kyoto’s Arashiyama Bamboo Grove when they spotted the tourists in the act.

The crew watched as members of the group picked up small stones from the ground and began carving into the bamboo.

When the media approached and asked if they knew it was prohibited to deface the bamboo, the tourists responded with a collective “oh,” followed by a casual “we didn’t know.”

Accordingly, the group showed no signs of embarrassment or apology for their behaviour.

Japanese popular culture, from food to shopping and entertainment, resonates deeply with Malaysians, making the casual disregard for Japan’s cultural heritage particularly jarring.

A Problem That’s Gotten Out of Hand

The bamboo forest, comprising roughly 7,000 bamboo stalks that create a corridor of green, has become a must-see photo spot.

However, it has been dealing with an increase in vandalism since the spring of this year.

A survey conducted in October found approximately 350 bamboo stalks damaged with graffiti.

Visitors enjoy rowboat rentals on Kyoto’s scenic Katsura River, surrounded by autumn foliage—a peaceful experience that stands in stark contrast to the recent vandalism at nearby Arashiyama Bamboo Grove. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Mostly are English letters, but also some katakana, Chinese characters, and what appears to be Korean writing.

Ishikawa Keisuke, chairman of the Arashiyama Shopping Street Association, explained the vicious cycle they’re facing.

There’s a lot of carved graffiti on the bamboo—some are letters, while others are in a language we can’t identify. When people see graffiti, they think, ‘then I can write too,’ and it becomes copycat behaviour. So we’re covering up the graffiti with tape first.

Crowds pack the narrow pathways of Kyoto’s Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, where the serene natural wonder has become a victim of its own popularity. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Drastic Measures: Cutting Down the Forest

Faced with the escalating problem, Kyoto city government officials held an emergency meeting on the evening of 5 November.

It reached a consensus on an unusual solution: cut down parts of the bamboo forest to move it out of tourists’ reach.

The plan targets a 30-meter stretch along the path near the entrance to the bamboo grove, cutting back about one meter deep—roughly 30 square meters total.

The scene at Kyoto’s Katsura River, near the iconic Togetsukyo Bridge, masks a growing crisis as Kyoto grapples with the darker side of overtourism—from vandalised bamboo groves to overwhelmed infrastructure—forcing officials to implement drastic measures to protect the city’s cultural treasures. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Volunteers from a non-profit organisation, “Kyoto Hatsu Take Ryuiki Kankyo Net” (Kyoto Origin Bamboo Watershed Environment Network), and a rickshaw company will handle the actual cutting.

At the meeting, local residents voiced their frustrations and suggestions.

“Leaving the graffiti alone will only increase copycat offenders. We want stronger messaging to tourists,” one resident said.

Another suggestion is to take a page from Singapore’s playbook: “Like Singapore, where people know littering means huge fines, we need to make them understand that graffiti is also a crime.”

The stunning natural display of red, gold, and green hillsides draws millions of visitors annually, but the surge in tourism has forced officials to take unprecedented steps—including cutting back the famous Arashiyama Bamboo Grove—to protect heritage sites from vandalism and overcrowding. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Numbers Tell the Story

Kyoto has become one of the most overtourism-stressed cities in the world as the daily influx of international visitors has created mounting tension between the economic benefits of tourism and the quality of life for residents.

The vandalism in the bamboo grove is just one visible symptom of a larger problem: what happens when a historic site becomes an Instagram backdrop for millions of visitors who may not understand—or care about—local customs and laws.

The city hasn’t announced whether it’ll implement fines similar to Singapore’s strict littering penalties or what other enforcement measures might follow the bamboo cutting.

East meets Southeast Asia: A hijab-wearing Malaysian visitor dons a traditional kimono at Kiyomizudera Temple, part of the diverse international crowds that have transformed Kyoto into a must-visit destination. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

For now, the solution is literally to put distance between the tourists and what they came to see—a retreat that speaks volumes about how the relationship between visitors and historic sites has broken down.

The Malaysian tourists caught on camera are far from the only offenders—the 350 vandalised bamboo stalks feature writing in multiple languages.

But their on-camera nonchalance when confronted has made them the face of a problem that Kyoto officials say has reached a breaking point.

Rules optional? A cyclist ignores a clear ‘No Bicycle Riding’ prohibition sign in Kyoto’s historic Gion district, reflecting a broader pattern of tourist non-compliance that recently saw Malaysian visitors casually defacing the famous Arashiyama Bamboo Grove with carved graffiti, dismissing their actions with a simple ‘we didn’t know.’ (Pix: Fernando Fong)

READ MORE: Mount Fuji Lawson Saga Continues: Now With More Fences!

READ MORE: Paradise and Protocol: From Fuji’s Convenience Store Drama To Kinabalu’s Backyard Views

READ MORE: Mount Fuji Blocked Out: Japan’s Town Takes A Stand Against Overtourism

Parts of this story have been sourced from NipponTV.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.