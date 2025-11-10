Where Careers Grow And People Stay: Inside Carlsberg Malaysia’s Quiet Revolution

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In an era when switching jobs every two years is considered normal, even strategic, Carlsberg Malaysia has managed something unusual: people stay.

Not because they’re stuck, but because they’ve found something rare—a workplace that treats career growth less like a ladder and more like a choose-your-own-adventure novel.

Some arrived fresh out of university. Others came from banking, marketing, manufacturing—industries where the path forward was clear but narrow. At Carlsberg Malaysia, the path is different.

You can accelerate. You can take your time. You can pivot sideways into a completely new function. The company doesn’t just allow it; it encourages it.

The result? Leaders who’ve been there for over 20 years, starting as fresh graduates and growing into decision-makers who’ve steered the company through digitalisation, sustainability shifts, and industry upheaval.

And then there are the newer arrivals—people who joined recently and discovered, within just a few years, that they could stretch into roles they hadn’t imagined for themselves.

It’s not a rigid meritocracy. It’s something messier and more human: a culture built on curiosity, ownership, and the belief that when people feel supported, they do their best work. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

The Part Where Women Started Leading

But here’s what makes Carlsberg Malaysia’s story particularly striking: the people leading this transformation are, increasingly, women.

Five years ago, women made up just 25% of the workforce.

Today, they represent 35% of all employees, 45% of managers and above, and half of the leadership team. In a traditionally male-dominated industry—brewing, no less—that’s not incremental progress. That’s a structural shift.

“Diversity is not just about representation; it’s about creating a culture where every voice is heard and valued,” said Yen Li Choy, Carlsberg Malaysia’s People and Culture Director.

We’re proud to champion women leadership and build a culture where every individual, regardless of gender, has the support to succeed at every stage of life.

The company has embedded diversity, equity, and inclusion into its people policies, talent development, and leadership practices—not as a PR exercise, but as operational reality.

In October, it won the Gold Award for Best Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at the Seek People & Purpose Awards.

“I’ve seen the culture shift,” Choy added. “We’ve moved from just talking about inclusion to living it—in how we hire, how we lead, and how we listen.”

Six Women, Six Words

To mark Global Diversity Awareness Month in October, Carlsberg Malaysia asked six of its women leaders to describe their journey in a single word.

Their answers tell you more about the company than any mission statement could.

Pearl Lai, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director, 20 years: Passionate.

I’ve pretty much grown up with Carlsberg Malaysia—a little older, hopefully a little wiser too. My journey here has been all about resilience and growth. I keep learning, unlearning, and relearning—even after 20 years, that hasn’t stopped.

(Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Yuva Ramasamy, Quality Assurance Assistant Manager, 17 years: Opportunity.

My journey at Carlsberg Malaysia has taught me that destiny is shaped by opportunity. And here, women are given every chance to lead with confidence and purpose.

Eleen Ooi, Senior Sales Manager, 12 years: Empowerment.

I’ve discovered what true empowerment feels like—proving that leadership in sales, even in a male-dominated industry, isn’t just a man’s game. Here, potential matters more than stereotypes.

(Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Hanah Cheong, Compliance Manager, 2+ years: Purposeful.

Coming from a different industry and moving to Malaysia from a different country was a big change. This journey gave me the chance to grow, learn, and find purpose in what I do.

Kritika Suresh, Media & Digital Marketing Manager, 3+ years: Uplifted.

At Carlsberg Malaysia, I’ve felt truly uplifted—not just in my career, but as a person. Even during my toughest battle with cancer, I was met with compassion, trust, and belief when I needed it most.

Cynthia Soo, Head of People & Culture Business Partner, 3+ years: Possibility.

Carlsberg Malaysia has shown me that leadership is built on possibility—the freedom to grow, to balance, and to lead in your own way. Here, I can be both a mother and a leader, and that makes all the difference.

The Part Where Life Happens

What threads through these stories isn’t just ambition or resilience—it’s the acknowledgement that life happens, and that a workplace can either accommodate that reality or pretend it doesn’t exist.

Carlsberg Malaysia has chosen the former, building a culture that sees employees as whole people, not just fungible units of productivity.

In doing so, it’s managed to retain talent in an industry where turnover is high and loyalty is rare.

For over five decades, the company has brewed beer, but it’s also cultivated something harder to bottle: a workplace where people choose to stay because they want to.

At Carlsberg Malaysia, being “Probably the Best Beer Company in the World” starts with being “Probably the Best Place to Work.”

And for the women leading the charge, the purpose is clear: Brewing for a Better Today and Tomorrow.

