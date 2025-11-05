Namewee Surrenders To Police Accompanied By Lawyer And Friends

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian rapper Namewee turned himself in to police in the early hours of Wednesday (5 November), ending days of being out of contact with authorities.

Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, arrived at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters at 1.10am, accompanied by three men and two women travelling in three separate vehicles.

He entered the police station with his lawyer and two other friends.

The lawyer and the two friends left the station at 2.19am and retrieved their cars from a parking lot across the street.

When approached by reporters, the lawyer only said briefly: “Meng Chee is safe.” The three then left in two separate cars.

The other two friends who had accompanied Namewee left shortly after the group entered the police station.

Namewee is wanted in connection with the death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh, who was found dead in a hotel bathtub – her death has been reclassified as a murder case by Kuala Lumpur police, after initially being classified as sudden death

‘I Have Never Fled Before’

Before surrendering, Namewee posted on social media saying he had just travelled from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur.

He said he had arranged a time with police to turn himself in.

“I will fully cooperate with the police investigation to give an explanation to the public and the victim’s family,” he said on social media.

He also claimed he would not flee, adding that he had voluntarily reported to authorities for all seven previous arrest warrants issued against him.

Namewee has publicly denied any involvement in Hsieh’s death and has rejected the allegations of drug use despite the serious charges.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

