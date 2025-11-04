Namewee To Be Detained, Police Reclassify Taiwanese Influencer’s Death As Murder Case

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian authorities have reclassified the death of a Taiwanese influencer found in a Kuala Lumpur hotel room as a murder investigation, with local rapper Namewee set to be detained for questioning in the coming days.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed that the case, initially classified as sudden death, is now being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The body of 31-year-old Hsieh Yu-hsin, known online as Iris Hsieh, was discovered in a bathtub at a hotel on Jalan Conlay on 22 October.

Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, 42, was allegedly present in the same hotel room at the time.

“In the previous report, this case was classified as a Sudden Death Report (SDR) involving a foreign woman found at a hotel here on 22 October. This case has been reclassified as a murder case and is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, and further investigation is ongoing,” Fadil said in a statement.

Wee Claims He Found Victim Dead After Half Hour

Wee was arrested on the day of the incident after police, who were deployed at the hotel ahead of the ASEAN Summit, allegedly found nine blue pills believed to be ecstasy in the hotel room.

He was subsequently charged on 24 October with drug possession and consumption after testing positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine and THC.

The rapper has denied the drug-related allegations.

In an Instagram post on 2 November, he claimed he and Hsieh were working on filming a video together and discussing matters in the hotel room.

According to his account, Hsieh went to the bathroom alone but did not emerge after half an hour.

When he checked on her, he found her dead in the bathtub and attempted CPR, but was unsuccessful – he claimed there was no water in the bathtub or on the floor.

Wee said he is confident the truth will emerge once the police investigation concludes in two to three months, and claimed he had been subjected to blackmail.

Manager Says Victim Never Used Drugs

Following Wee’s public statement, the late influencer’s manager, identified as Chris, contradicted the rapper’s account on Instagram the same day.

“Your statements are completely inconsistent with the official police report,” Chris wrote, claiming that information from a private investigator hired to follow up with Malaysian police could not piece together a consistent story.

Chris alleged that initial information referred to an accidental “cardiac arrest” as the cause of death, but what he found from Malaysian police was vastly different. He did not disclose the exact differences.

The manager pressed Wee to reveal what substance was allegedly supplied to Hsieh before her death, and whether she was induced or deceived into consuming it.

Chris insisted that Hsieh was never known to take drugs.

“Out of respect for the deceased and her family, no public statement has been issued,” Chris wrote, adding that he was speaking out as a friend seeking justice on the deceased’s behalf.

From Nursing Graduate To Top-ranked Content Creator

Hsieh entered Malaysia on 20 October through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Her body was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The influencer graduated from Central Taiwan University of Science and Technology with a degree in nursing.

She gained online popularity in 2019 after posting provocative images and later started an OnlyFans account in 2022.

Hsieh claimed to be in the top 0.05 per cent creator tier on the platform and ranked number one in Taiwan.

Her death while working with Namewee has been widely reported by many media outlets in Taiwan, provoking considerable public interest.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Harian Metro.

