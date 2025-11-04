Muslim-Friendly Watch Apologises Over ‘Muslim Choice’ Confusion, Says It Was Never Halal Certification

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An advocacy group has apologised to Malaysians after its internal system called “Muslim Choice” was mistaken for an official certification, sparking confusion among consumers.

The Muslim-Friendly Watch Group (MFW) clarified that Muslim Choice was never intended as a halal certification body or endorsement label, but was merely an internal platform to manage data and records of its corporate members.

MFW President Noorman Kamsani stated that the logo and name were intended solely for internal identification and were never authorised for use by any member, company, or product.

We regret the confusion that has arisen and sincerely apologise for any unease caused.

JAKIM Issues Clarification

The apology came after Malaysia’s Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM) issued a statement warning that the term “Muslim Choice” was not an officially recognised halal certification or marking.

JAKIM director-general Datuk Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the use of such terms could mislead the public regarding the halal status of products or premises.

Accordingly, the agency had met with MFW in August 2024 and requested that the group stop its “Muslim Choice” activities.

However, state religious authorities later reported that MFW was still continuing with the programme.

Under Malaysia’s Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011, only JAKIM and state Islamic religious councils are authorised to issue halal certification and approve the use of the official Halal Malaysia logo.

Any use of logos, symbols, terms or expressions suggesting halal status by parties other than JAKIM or state religious authorities is illegal and violates regulations, the agency said.

MFW Suspends System, Pledges To Work With JAKIM

Noorman said MFW has suspended the Muslim Choice system and will review its governance to comply with legal requirements and JAKIM’s guidelines, adding that the organisation plans to make a courtesy visit to JAKIM for further guidance.

He revealed that MFW had already met with JAKIM in August last year and discontinued the system following the agency’s directive, limiting its use solely to membership purposes, and clarified that all seven members of MFW’s executive committee are Muslims.

Addressing speculation on social media, Noorman urged the public to refrain from spreading false information and said MFW will lodge a police report to protect the organisation’s integrity and reputation.

He emphasised that since its establishment, MFW has remained committed to helping non-Muslim entrepreneurs understand and comply with JAKIM’s halal standards, and has successfully assisted one non-Muslim entrepreneur in obtaining official halal certification through training programmes.

MFW has also been partnering with government agencies to organise basic halal training abroad as part of efforts to strengthen Malaysia’s halal agenda internationally, he added.

We hope this clarification will provide clarity to all parties. Our mission has always been guided by honesty, knowledge and integrity in advancing Malaysia’s halal agenda.

Parts of this story have been sourced from The Vibes.

