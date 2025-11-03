Public University Professor Claims Romans Learned Shipbuilding From Malays

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian academic’s lecture asserting ancient Romans studied boat construction techniques from Malay seafarers has ignited fierce debate across social media, with critics demanding evidence and supporters defending indigenous maritime heritage.

Associate Professor Solehah Yaacob’s presentation, titled “Rome Learned to Build Ships From Malays,” has racked up thousands of views and hundreds of comments ranging from enthusiastic pride to outright mockery.

The controversy centres on claims that challenge conventional historical narratives about ancient seafaring technology.

Solehah is a lecturer at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) and is awaiting a full Professorship appointment.

She specialises in Linguistic Thought and is involved in research related to the Arabic language and literature.

The Pushback: Pride vs. Historical Accuracy

In the lecture, the professor appears to argue for significant Malay influence on Roman naval development—a proposition that has left many viewers scratching their heads, given the Mediterranean empire’s well-documented shipbuilding traditions dating back centuries before significant East-West maritime contact.

One social media user posted a detailed rebuttal, citing A.H. Keane, a Victorian-era ethnologist, who acknowledged that Proto-Malay and Austronesian peoples did indeed sail vast distances—from Taiwan to Madagascar and New Zealand—demonstrating impressive navigational skills.

However, the commenter drew a hard line: “The Romans didn’t learn to build ships from them.”

The critic outlined fundamental differences in construction methods:

Roman ships : Used plank-on-frame systems with rigid wooden planks, typical of Mediterranean design

: Used plank-on-frame systems with rigid wooden planks, typical of Mediterranean design Malay vessels: Employed lashed-lug or sewn-plank techniques, with flexible bindings suited to tropical waves

“We can be proud of Srivijaya and Nusantara sailors,” the comment concluded, “but let’s not turn history into fantasy.”

The Comments Section Goes Wild

The lecture has become a lightning rod for broader frustrations about academic standards and historical claims:

One viewer deployed heavy sarcasm: “After watching this video, I’m convinced Malays can now solve flooding problems by building their own ships. No need for government help.”

Another posed a pointed question: “Did the Romans walk to the Malay Peninsula and return by sampan?”

One commenter took the speculation further: “Prof… we’re waiting for news that the pyramids were built with Malay technology.”

Others expressed institutional concern: “I can’t imagine this is a proper lecture in our local university. MOE please take action!”

Meanwhile, one viewer suggested a creative outlet: “Please make an ancient Malay fantasy film… like Lord of the Rings… it would be a hit.”

Calls for Evidence

Not all responses were dismissive.

One commenter made a reasonable request: “Please give us some of the references you are mentioning, so we can refer to them.”

Others questioned the academic credentials behind such claims, with one asking bluntly: “How did you get the title of Professor???”

Another user took a wait-and-see approach: “I am already ready to get mind-blowing by this great, imaginative Professor before I watch this lecture.”

The lecture remains online, continuing to generate reactions from viewers who remain divided between those calling it “siok sendiri” (self-satisfaction) and those willing to entertain alternative historical narratives.

Its timing coincides with the recent discovery of a shipwreck believed to be from the 13th century on Pulau Melaka—a vessel measuring between 50 to 70 meters long and constructed from saga wood native to the region, which has reignited interest in the Malay archipelago’s maritime heritage.

The discovery of 1000yrs old shipwreck off Melaka reignites the interest on classical era Malay ships along the Straits of Melaka.



The ship was said to be the largest and the oldest ever found in Melaka Empire history pic.twitter.com/XyXxDPJn2h — Garuda Rajawali (@GardaAramis) November 1, 2025

What the Lecture Actually Claims

The lecture explores the advanced maritime skills of the Malay civilisation, their influence on shipbuilding, historical artefacts, and connections to global civilisations, highlighting Southeast Asia’s significance as an ancient hub of innovation and trade.

Solehah covers extensive ground, discussing the Malay people’s impressive maritime capabilities during the Funan period, the influence of Phoenicians on Malay shipbuilding practices, and historical correspondence between the Islamic caliphate and the Malay realm during the Umayyad period.

She identifies Southeast Asia as the fifth civilisation after Mesopotamia, the Indus Valley, and China, while emphasising the region’s maritime wealth and economic prosperity due to resources such as gold and tin.

Scholars traditionally recognise six cradles of civilisation: Mesopotamia, Ancient Egypt, Ancient India, Ancient China, Mesoamerica, and the Andes.

The presentation also examines historical artefacts, including references to the Kalah sword by scholars such as Al-Biruni and Al-Kindi (prominent scholars of the Islamic Golden Age), suggesting cultural exchanges between ancient civilisations.

However, the professor’s argument for significant Malay influence on Roman naval development has left many viewers scratching their heads, given the Mediterranean empire’s well-documented shipbuilding traditions dating back centuries before significant East-West maritime contact.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has not issued any statement regarding the lecture or the calls for institutional review.

