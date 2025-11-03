Nga Kor Ming Strengthens Media Relations With Breakfast Dialogue

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a move to foster closer ties with the media, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming hosted an engaging breakfast session with press representatives today (3 November), creating an open forum for dialogue and mutual understanding.

The well-attended gathering brought together key figures from the National Union of Journalists Malaysia (NUJ), Malaysian Media Council (MMM), and the Independent Media Movement (Geramm) in what the minister described as an opportunity to “take the clear and discard the murky” — emphasising the importance of focusing on constructive collaboration.

Photos from the morning event captured a relaxed atmosphere, with Nga engaging warmly with journalists over breakfast.

In his official statement following the session, the minister reaffirmed the Madani government’s commitment to media freedom, stating unequivocally that there is “no intention whatsoever of sidelining the role of the media.”

The DAP deputy chairman emphasised the value of maintaining “close and mutually understanding relationships” between his ministry and the press corps.

This breakfast is an open space for exchanging views and ideas, toward strengthening synergy between KPKT and media in advancing the Malaysia MADANI agenda for the welfare of the people and prosperity of the nation.

The session included NUJ President Low Boon Tat and other senior leaders of media organisations, alongside the ministry’s Secretary-General, Datuk Wira Nor Azman Taib, suggesting a serious commitment to institutional dialogue.

Recognising Media Excellence

The breakfast comes as Nga publicly apologised and retracted comments he made during a recent media event, acknowledging the backlash.

The minister clarified that his remarks to a journalist were a misunderstanding and expressed regret for any offence caused.

A reporter from Utusan Malaysia asked Nga why the theme of ‘I Lite You’ – a government initiative – was in English instead of Bahasa Malaysia, which led to some tension during the press conference.

Building on the ministry’s media engagement efforts, KPKT announced that it will host the second edition of its Media Excellence Awards (AKeMedia) on November 17 at the Pavilion Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

The awards program, successfully launched in 2023, recognises outstanding media work across eight diverse categories:

Minister’s Special Award

Best Television Broadcasting

Best Online/Portal Video

Best Radio Broadcasting

Best Article Publication

Best Photo Journalism

Best Social Media Content

Best Influencer or KOL (Key Opinion Leader)

This year’s competition attracted strong interest, with 243 submissions received as of September.

The Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) has been tasked with selecting finalists who will be honoured at the upcoming gala dinner.

Defending Journalistic Professionalism

However, not all have welcomed the engagement efforts.

Muslim convert preacher Firdaus Wong Wai Hung posted a strongly-worded statement on social media calling for media practitioners to boycott the upcoming KPKT dinner event, despite the breakfast meeting.

“We can forgive, but…” Wong wrote in his post.

The KPKT dinner event should still be boycotted by media with integrity as a clear message — they need to respect journalists carrying out their duties.

Wong cautioned against what he characterised as superficial reconciliation, warning: “Don’t give opportunities for ‘photo ops’ to him as if this media’s dignity is so cheap. Give food, settle, and he becomes a hero again.”

Some online observers suggested that the Utusan Malaysia reporter may not have meant any malice when posing the question to Minister Nga, characterising it instead as a legitimate journalistic inquiry.

This defence is particularly noteworthy given that Utusan Malaysia, as a Malay-language newspaper historically associated with UMNO, is perceived by some as being critical of Malaysian Chinese politicians and community issues, making the defence of the journalist’s professionalism from diverse quarters all the more significant.

