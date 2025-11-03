Namewee Denies Drug Use After Taiwanese Influencer Found Dead In Hotel Room

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian rapper Namewee has denied using drugs following the death of Taiwanese influencer Hsieh Yu-hsin, who was found dead in a hotel bathtub on 22 October while they were together in the same room.

Police had confirmed that the singer was involved in the case and had been charged with drug possession and had tested positive for a cocktail of drugs, including amphetamines, methamphetamine, ketamine, and THC (cannabis).

The rapper was then charged in the Kuala Lumpur magistrate’s court on 24 October with under Sections 39A(1) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act for possession and use of drugs.

However, Namewee denied the allegations in an Instagram post written in Chinese, saying he has not used or carried drugs.

I haven’t used drugs, nor have I been carrying any. At most, I’ve been drinking more lately. The truth will come out when the police report is released, which is expected to take another two to three months.

Namewee also alleged in his statement that they have faced blackmail attempts in recent days and claimed the ambulance arrived almost an hour late.

What Happened That Day

Hsieh, 31, known as “Nurse Goddess” by fans for her looks and nursing background, had over 500,000 Instagram followers.

She was reportedly working with Namewee on filming a video when the incident occurred.

After discussing matters in the hotel room, Hsieh went to shower but did not emerge after some time.

Namewee found her unresponsive in the bathtub and attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before calling emergency services at around 12:30 pm.

Less than two weeks ago, on 19 October, Hsieh posted a video on Instagram showing her apparently on vacation.

Mysterious Circumstances Surround Death

The reported cause of death was a sudden heart attack – authorities are still investigating.

Her family described her as “very healthy” and someone who “loved sports”, raising questions about the sudden heart attack diagnosis.

News of Hsieh’s death became public on 30 October, days after the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese media reported that a friend of the deceased influencer publicly accused Namewee of ignoring her messages asking about the victim’s whereabouts and “playing dead” with a guilty conscience.

The Taiwanese public also criticised his alleged hypocrisy, given his previous anti-drug stance.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Malay Mail, Sin Chew and Mirror Media.

